BREAKING: Cornell Suspends Four Student Protestors

Following negotiations with the administration over the Arts Quad encampment, four students have been temporarily suspended.

Today at 3:08 p.m., the University notified the four students about their suspensions in an email obtained by The Sun signed by Christina Liang, director of the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

Students are being charged with unauthorized use of University property by engaging in or facilitating outdoor camping on the Arts Quad without approval, failure to comply with University directives to remove the unauthorized encampment, unreasonably loud chants and behavior, failure to disperse from the Arts Quad and staying past 8 p.m. — the initial deadline given by administrators.

The suspension is effective immediately, pending a resolution of the underlying conduct action. According to the Cornell Student Code of Conduct, students will not receive credit for their coursework this semester, and class attendance, participation in examinations and utilization of University premises and facilities may be withdrawn. During the suspension period, the students will not be allowed on campus, except for special cases.

The exceptions include students who reside in university housing or are subscribed to a meal plan — those students will have a short grace period during which they can continue using those University resources. Additionally, if students need to access Cornell Health services, they may do so.