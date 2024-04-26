Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor Supporters watch from outside the encampment on April 26, 2024. 18 mins ago Galleries IN PHOTOS | Day Two of Encampment, April 26, 2024 By photographyeditor | 18 mins ago LikeTweet EmailPrint More More on Galleries Subscribe to Galleries 9:30 a.m., April 26 | “Hands Off”The encampment continues on the Arts Quad for its second day. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 10:19 a.m., April 26 | “Clarification”Cornell University Police Department arrives to ask a clarifying question regarding a permit. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 10:40 a.m., April 26 | “The People’s University”Prof. Mostafa Minawai, history, leads a teach-in on 19th and 20th century Palestinian history. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 10:51 a.m., April 26 | “Disagreement” Onlookers wear Israeli flags and speak to onlookers regarding their beliefs. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 11:30 a.m., April 26 | “Indigeneity”Prof. Jody Bird, literatures in English, conducts the second teach-in of the day on indigeneity and settler colonialism. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 1:05 p.m., April 26 | “New York for Palestine”Supporters outside the encampment bring hand-painted banners to show their solidarity. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 2:35 p.m., April 26 | “Jummah”Muslim students join together on the Arts Quad outside the encampment to participate in the Jummah Friday prayer. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 4:48 p.m., April 26 | “Town Hall”Black Students United calls an emergency town hall outside the encampment to demonstrate their support and solidarity. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 5:15 p.m., April 26 | “General Assembly”Organizers call a general assembly meeting to discuss the eight demands being made. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 6:45 p.m., April 26 | “We Stand With You”Faculty members enter the encampment in support of the students protesting. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 7:02 p.m., April 26 | “Announcements”Organizers call for a gathering to announce that four students have been suspended for violating University policy. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 7:20 p.m., April 26 | “Suspensions” Nick Wilson ’26 speaks using the “people’s microphone,” so as not to violate the Interim Expressive Activity Policy, regarding his recent suspension. (Cynthia Tseng/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) 7:55 p.m., April 26 | “Hands Over Hearts” Protestors raise their fists and cover their hearts with their hands as Bikrum Gill, a Virginia Tech professor, speaks. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor) 8:15 p.m., April 26 | “Shabbat”Inside the encampment, Jewish Voices for Peace holds a Shabbat service. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)