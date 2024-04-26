MULTIMEDIA | The Encampment: Day One

MULTIMEDIA | Students started a pro-Palestine encampment on the Arts Quad early Thursday morning, following demonstrations at several other institutions which have prompted mass arrests and suspensions.
The Coalition for Mutual Liberation, a pro-Palestine coalition of over 40 organizations, organized the encampment.
Demonstrators — who chanted, danced and negotiated throughout the day — are stating they will continue the encampment until the University meets their demands or removes them from campus.
Protestors decided to remain on the Arts Quad encampment past the 8 p.m. deadline Thursday evening. They could now face removal or disciplinary action.
Filmed by Marian Caballo, Nina Davis
Edited by Marian Caballo