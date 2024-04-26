MULTIMEDIA | The Encampment: Day One

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

MULTIMEDIA | Students started a pro-Palestine encampment on the Arts Quad early Thursday morning, following demonstrations at several other institutions which have prompted mass arrests and suspensions.

The Coalition for Mutual Liberation, a pro-Palestine coalition of over 40 organizations, organized the encampment.

Demonstrators — who chanted, danced and negotiated throughout the day — are stating they will continue the encampment until the University meets their demands or removes them from campus.

Protestors decided to remain on the Arts Quad encampment past the 8 p.m. deadline Thursday evening. They could now face removal or disciplinary action.

Filmed by Marian Caballo, Nina Davis

Edited by Marian Caballo