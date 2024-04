The encampment on Cornell’s Arts Quad has now continued for almost 72 hours. Here’s some of what The Sun has seen on the third day.

11:15 a.m., April 27 | “Quiet”



In the morning, the encampment is quiet with few onlookers. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)



11:45 a.m., April 27 | “First Aid”



Encampment members pass out ponchos at the first aid stand within the encampment. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)



12:05 p.m., April 27 | “Staying Dry and Blessed”



An encampment member reads the Quran under the “People’s Library” tent to stay dry from the rain. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)



12:25 p.m., April 27 | “Protected”



As the dry weather turns to rain, the encampment prepares to stay dry. Organizers ask outside community members to provide tarps and other supplies for the encampment.



3:12 p.m., April 27 | “#Landback”



Encampment members meet after Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina released a statement on previous and imminent suspensions. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)



4:05 p.m., April 27 | “Ceasefire”



A new banner is raised on the encampment’s fence perimeter, reflecting the protest’s demand for the University to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)