IN PHOTOS | 120 Hours Into the Encampment 

Over the last 120 hours, The Sun has had reporters on the scene of the encampment. Here are some vignettes of what they saw.
April 26 | “The People’s Library” (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)
The encampment establishes a “People’s Library” which includes instructions for the safe return of borrowed books to their owners.
April 26 | “Liberation” (Cynthia Tseng/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Supporters use chalk to write on the walkways surrounding the encampment.
April 27 | “By Night” (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)
Members of the encampment stay through the night.
April 30 | “Open Enrollment” (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)
The CML Liberated Zone maintains they are open and inclusive to anyone who wants to join. Those who want to enter the encampment must complete an intake form and commit to non-violence.