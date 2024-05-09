DeRHAM | Statement on President Pollack’s Retirement

On behalf of the Cornell University undergraduate community as the incoming President of the Student Assembly, I would like to thank President Pollack for her service to and transformational leadership of Cornell University. To quote President Pollack’s inaugural address, “we are an Ivy League college, and we are a land grant university.” Through President Pollack’s seven years in office, she has masterfully balanced these two equally important identities through expanding access and opportunity, increasing academic offerings and programs and enhancing reputational standing both domestically and internationally.

President Pollack has served as a pillar of our shared governance system and a champion for Cornell’s student body and campus culture. Through her tireless work on behalf of the Cornell community, President Pollack has left us a university that is moving forward with confidence and looking to the future with strength. Thank you, President Pollack.

I look forward to working with Provost Michael Kotlikoff in his new role as interim President of Cornell University.

Zora deRham is a first year in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She is the incoming president of the Student Assembly.