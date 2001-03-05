M. Tennis Beats SJU

This is not your daddy’s country club tennis. There were no ball boys, no announcers, no line umpires, no electronic scoreboards, no Lynah-esque crowd. These guys had Powerbars and Gatorade for fuel, with passion and sweat as exhaust.
The Red netters kept their record spotless, with a pair of victories Sunday at the Reis Tennis Center. They defeated St. John’s 6-1, in the first set of matches, and Binghamton [insert score here] in the afternoon.
Youth was emphatically served yesterday as freshmen Zach Gallin, Scott Paltrowitz, and Julien Cheng were all winners on Sunday in the heart of the lineup.
Gallin knocked off Jake Maxwell, 6-1, 6-4. Paltrowitz proceeded with a straight sets victory over Christian Carere, 6-4, 6-2. Cheng dumped Cameron Lore, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 6 sophomore Mike Mestel continued the youth movement with a straight sets triumph over Nikhil Teppara, 6-2, 6-4. In the No. 2 position, Junior Stefan Paulovic showed Fabian Carchi the door in another straight sets victory, 6-3, 6-4.
St. John’s managed to win only one match, as Erik Scharf defeated Greg Artzt, 6-3, 6-2.
Scharf one of the top five players on the East coast struggled with the match. Nonetheless, the visitor managed to fight off a most gutsy Artzt. Despite the intensity of the competition, both players complimented each other on good shots.
The Red pounded the Storm in the three doubles matches earlier in the morning. Artzt/Pat Hagen slipped past Scharf and Maxwell, 7-5 at the No. 1 position. No. 2 Paulovic/Russ Gimelstob kept the momentum going with a win over Carere/Teppara, 8-2. Lastly, No. 3 Gallin/Mestel rounded out the victories with an 8-3 victory over Carchi/Lore.
Senior Tri-captain Mike Halperin concluded, “Look out for us this season.”
When asked for a bit more elaboration, he said, “Let’s just leave it at that.”
Archived article by Donald Lee
