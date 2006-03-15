March 15, 2006
Uncategorized

The Cornell Recipe

By |
Print More

Prof. Robert C. Baker ’43, food science and poultry science, passed away earlier this week. Baker, nicknamed “Edison of the poultry industry,” invented his now famous “Cornell Chicken Barbeque Sauce” nearly 60 years ago. He also opened a barbequed chicken stand at the New York State Fair.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooking oil
1 pint cider vinegar
3 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 egg

Instructions:

Beat the egg, then add oil and beat again. Add other ingredients, then stir. The recipe can be varied to suit individual tastes. Makes enough for 10 chicken halves. Leftover sauce can be stored in a glass jar and kept in a refrigerator for several weeks.

Baker suggests that to cook chicken broilers, you need a hot, non-flaming fire. Broilers should be placed over the cooking fire after the flames are gone. Use this barbecue sauce as a basting material, he suggests. During cooking, the sauce should be brushed on the chicken every few minutes.

Archived article by