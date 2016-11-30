Cornell Athletics Signs Athletic Director Andy Noel to Six-Year Contract Extension

After serving for 18 years as Cornell’s Director of Athletics and Physical Education, J. Andrew Noel has been given the opportunity to guide the Red for at least six more years.

Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi announced Monday that Noel’s contract has been extended through June 2022.

Under Noel, Cornell athletic teams have compiled 92 Ivy League team titles and 16 individual national titles.

“I have full confidence that Andy will continue to lead our Department of Athletics and Physical Education in the exceptional manner he has for the past 18 years.” Lombardi told Cornell Big Red. “He has the full support of the Cornell administration as he continues to promote the student-athlete experience.”

First-time head coach hires have gone on to claim 45 Ivy League titles under Noel’s tenure. Noel has also hired six first-time head coaches who have gone on to win National Coach of the Year awards.

Noel credits much of his success with the Red to his colleagues.

“Hiring and retaining great talent is all-important for me,” Noel told Cornell Big Red. “My senior staff really take charge of our operations, and the coaches are the ones pouring their hearts and souls into preparing the students for competition. They’re the ones who deserve the credit for our success.”

In addition to successful programs, Noel has overseen substantial improvement in his department’s facilities. Notable projects include renovating Schoellkopf Hall and Field, Lynah Rink and Hoy Field, building the Marsha Dodson Field and the McGovern Fields complex and overseeing the completion of the Friedman Wrestling Center.

These continual improvements and additions have helped Cornell to recruit some of the nation’s top athletes.

But along with new recruits, Noel points out that alumni have been integral in the success of the 37 varsity teams under his tenure.

“Our alumni are truly generous in their financial support,” he told Cornell Big Red. “We are so grateful to them for their care and loyalty.”