With a first-round bye in the ECAC playoffs locked up, Cornell men’s hockey will end its regular season with No. 7/8 Union in town. The two played once before, and the Red escaped with a 5-3 victory over the Dutchmen.

Cornell will also honor its eight-member senior class following the final buzzer. Follow below for live updates.

Men’s hockey v. Union – Curated tweets by DailySunSports