Two Headliners Announced for Slope Day 2017

Electronic hip-hop group Big Gigantic and indie-pop band MisterWives will headline Slope Day on May 11, the Slope Day Programming Board announced on Thursday.

Opening for the two headliners will be BrassTracks, a rap and producing trio that produced Chance the Rapper’s hit song, “No Problem.” The group includes rapper S’natra, who will perform with them on Slope Day.

Slope Day is an annual festival celebrating the end of the academic year on Libe Slope, with a long history of different names and purposes. It first took place in 1901, when it was known as Spring Day and commemorated the end of winter. The title “Slope Day” was first used in 1989, designating a day of informal student activities, usually involving heavy drinking.

Hunter Rawlings, during his multiple tenures as president, emphasized an increase in the University’s role in controlling Slope Day activities, which routinely result in excessive drinking and medical transports.

Slope Day is traditionally celebrated with a music headliner and various campus events, such as the Slopefest carnival held on Ho Plaza. Past performers include many high-profile artists, such as Chance the Rapper in 2015, Kendrick Lamar in 2013 and Drake in 2010.

Slope Day is free for undergraduate students, who can pick up a wristband in the days leading up to the festival by showing a Cornell ID. Faculty and staff are allowed free entry with a Cornell ID, while alumni, graduates and guests of the Cornell community are required to purchase tickets to attend.