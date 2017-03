29 games up, 29 games down.

Now, playoffs are in store for Cornell men’s hockey, who opens its postseason with Clarkson in town for a best-of-three series. The Golden Knights were one of just three teams the Red failed to beat in the regular season, but the team looks to take the edge at Lynah Rink tonight.

Get a preview of the weekend series here, and follow below for live updates.

Men’s Hockey QF Game 1 – Curated tweets by DailySunSports