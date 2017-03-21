Black Ivy Pre Law Society Seeks to Promote Ethics, Excellence

The newly established Black Ivy Pre Law Society, a “professional honor society for students of color who are dedicated to pursuing a degree and career in law upon graduation,” is aiming to increase the minority representation in pre-law fields, according to the founders Samantha Camy ’18 and Lydia Anglin ’18.

Camy and Anglin said they founded the club to fill a void in Cornell’s resources for both for pre-law students and students of color.

“There’s lots of different minority organizations on campus that target different groups of people or different majors,” said Camy. “But we didn’t notice one for pre-law.”

Although the organization is only in its second semester, Anglin added that the members have “held an internal meet and greet with Cornell Law School Black Students Association, planned and hosted one of our two open information sessions for spring recruitment, promoted our upcoming law student panel — From Me 2 U — with the Black Students Law Association, and seen four of our society members complete Cornell Law’s Outreach Program.”

This semester, they have visits planned to Cornell Law School and Syracuse University College of Law. Camy said the club is also working on a trip to Boston next fall.

Anglin said these activities are meant to uphold their core values.

“Our founding values, ethics, equality, excellence and economy, are meant to encompass everything that we feel make a well-rounded legal professional and community leader: one who values justice and equity, strives to be the best at whatever they do and understands their ability to positively impact the broader community and economy,” she said.

Anglin also said they plan to expand beyond campus and provide resources for other universities.

“It is my goal to see the Black Ivy Pre Law Society open chapters on every Ivy League campus and even organize annual conferences to bring everyone together,” Anglin said. “More than ever, solidarity and community development are so important.”