For the first time since 2012, Cornell men’s hockey finds itself back in the NCAA tournament. This time, the No. 3 seeded Red was selected to play in the Northeast Region along with No. 1 Minnesota, No. 2 UMass Lowell and No. 4 Notre Dame.

Preview the first round matchup against Lowell here, and get a scouting report of the entire region here. Follow below for live updates.

Men’s Hockey NCAA 1st Rd – Curated tweets by DailySunSports