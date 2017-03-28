Student Assembly Election Results Announced

This article will be updated.

With 4,130 ballots cast, Student Assembly election results are in.

Jung Won Kim ’18 will be the next president of the Student Assembly, winning by a margin of just over 100 votes over his opponent, Matthew Indimine ’18. Varun Devatha ’19 won the position of executive vice president over Mayra Valadez ’18 by 550 votes.

The final ballot comes after a minor debacle just after the polls were opened at 10 p.m. on Sunday, when the presidential and executive vice presidential candidates were not included on the ballot-at-large. This necessitated the destruction of 375 ballots for people who voted in the first ten minutes, and all but 19 re-cast their votes.

The full list of winners is as follows:

President of the Student Assembly: Jung Won Kim ’18

Executive Vice President of the Student Assembly: Varun Devatha ’19

Undesignated At-Large Student Assembly Representative: Gabe Kaufman ’18

Undesignated At-Large Student Assembly Representative: Matthew Indimine ’18

Undesignated At-Large Student Assembly Representative: Mayra Valadez ’18

Undesignated At-Large Student Assembly Representative: TJ Ball ’20

College of Agriculture & Life Sciences Student Assembly Representative: Jesse Pollard ’18

College of Agriculture & Life Sciences Student Assembly Representative: Renee Morris ’19

College of Arts & Sciences Student Assembly Representative: Dara Tokunboh ’19

College of Arts & Sciences Student Assembly Representative: Evan Shapiro ’19

College of Arts & Sciences Student Assembly Representative: Olivia Corn ’19

College of Engineering Student Assembly Representative: Dale Barbaria ’19

College of Engineering Student Assembly Representative: Rebecca Herz ’18

College of Human Ecology Student Assembly Representative: Omar Din ’20

School of Hotel Administration Student Assembly Representative: Lee Lipschutz ’19

School of Industrial & Labor Relations Student Assembly Representative: Samantha Romero Zavala ’19

International Students Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative: Christopher Schott ’18

Minority Students Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative: Haris Hassan ’19

Minority Students Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative: Tristan Magloire ’20

Undergraduate Representative for the University Assembly: Neeraj ‘Naj’ Jaisinghani ’20

Undergraduate Representative for the University Assembly: Joe Anderson ’20

Women’s Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative: Sarah Park ’20