LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Quick and Worthwhile Reminder

To the Editor:

To think that Spring Break has come and gone, final deadlines are quickly approaching, and we are finalizing yet another chapter of our college careers is quite startling. Summer is right around the corner, and for many students, this comes with feelings of uncertainty, instability, and anxiety.

For many, including ourselves, this has been a year that challenged us academically, physically, emotionally, socially, and mentally. Whether you’re an international student concerned with the seemingly ever-changing (or never-changing) foreign policy of the United States towards your own country, a student concerned with the potential revocation of rights you’ve relied on for all of your life, a student who feels afraid to express your views due to possible backlash, or a student affected by the loss of a fellow Cornellian or loved one, the majority of us can agree that the 2016-2017 school year has been extraordinarily taxing.

Similar to physical health awareness, regular reminders are necessary to keep our mental health and that of our loved ones at peak. It’s crucial to remember that self-care does not make you weak nor does it label you something along the lines of a “special snowflake.” It symbolizes strength and love for oneself as you prepare to tackle a great challenge to your mind, body, and well-being.

As we approach the last few weeks of the semester, we must remember to take time for ourselves. It starts with self-care, continues with awareness, extends to reducing the stigma, and sparks a movement.

Please remember the resources available to you both on and off campus. Cornell EARS is a peer counseling service available on the 2nd floor of Willard Straight Hall, Cornell Health CAPS is available 24/7 by calling 607-255-5155 (put it in your contacts now!), Let’s Talk is available on various spots across campus (visit health.cornell.edu/services/counseling-psychiatry/lets-talk for days and times). Additionally, the Ithaca Crisis Line is available 24/7 for confidential counseling at 607-272-1616 You can visit the Cornell Caring Community site (caringcommunity.cornell.edu) for a comprehensive list. Join us, and countless student organizations, for Lift Your Spirits Day on Friday April 28 from 1-4p.m. on the Arts Quad.

Matt Indimine ’18

Salma Shitia ’18