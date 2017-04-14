The Cornell Days of Our Lives

Congratulations!

You may not know it yet, but you have been presented with an unparalleled opportunity this Spring. After a draining process that for many of you started before you stepped foot in high school, you’ve finally found the light at the end of the tunnel. While you still have one final choice ahead of you, one final box to check, it is by far the easiest leg of your journey.

No doubt you are fielding offers from a plethora of prestigious institutions around the country and the globe. But for the next few, blissful days, only one school need occupy your thoughts and imagination. Visiting Cornell can be overwhelming — between overzealous quarter-carders, tour guides with seemingly bottomless knowledge of the campus, and the hustle and bustle of 14,000 students in between classes, it is often hard to know what to pay attention to and what to filter out. We at The Sun offer you this special edition in hopes of providing you with an unvarnished, independent student perspective of Cornell.

Should your heart lead you back to Ithaca next fall, The Sun will send to you a guide to everything Cornell and Ithaca: from the places to get the best iced coffee on campus (Temple of Zeus) to the most necessary study spots. But try not to worry about that stuff right now.

Because before all the classes, all the studying, all the coffee, comes the decision. Take advantage of your time here. Soak in as much as you can. Throw away any of your preconceived notions of what Cornell is and let the campus guide you where it will. If Cornell is really for you, now is the time to find out. Ask any student on Ho Plaza about how they made their decision, and chances are they will mention Cornell Days.

Whether or not you choose Cornell or another school, enjoy these next days. This is our home, and you will not find another place like it.

—The 135th Editorial Board