Fifth Greek Organization Suspended Since Start of Semester

The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity has been placed on interim suspension, according to a statement released by the University on Tuesday.

“Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. has committed a serious violation of the Fraternity and Sorority Expectations for Membership and as of April 18, 2017,” said Joseph Burke, Executive Director of Campus and Community Engagement, in a statement.

This is the fifth Greek organization and the fourth fraternity to be placed on suspension this semester.

Kappa Alpha Psi is a member of the Multicultural Greek Letter Council and was founded in 1911 with a desire to have a “particular emphasis on African American communities” in its service projects, according to the MGLC website. It boasts the motto, “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

According to the University’s statement, the interim suspension is “used when details of credible report compel the university to cease activities of the organization for the safety of the members, those joining, or guests.”

A representative from the MGLC declined to comment, citing that they do not comment on active cases.

Of the four fraternities suspended this semester, two of them have been lifted in the past month: Sigma Phi Epsilon’s suspension was lifted on March 17 and Lambda Chi Alpha’s suspension was lifted on April 13.

The plans for both fraternities differ slightly: both will have to hire a live-in scholar or advisor and redevelop their new member education process, but Sigma Phi must also conduct a membership review, while Lambda Chi Alpha must instill anti-hazing education.