Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Tompkins County

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch on Monday for Tompkins County, advising residents to seek shelter indoors due to wind and hail, as heavy rain pounded Ithaca’s streets.

The tornado watch overlaps a severe thunderstorm warning for the county that remains in effect until 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Gusts of wind up to 70 M.P.H. are possible until 10 p.m., when the tornado watch ends.

The storm is moving northeast at 45 M.P.H. and “penny size hail” is possible, the National Weather Service said in an alert. The service also warned residents to expect damage to trees, mobile homes and roofs.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the service warned. “This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION.”

There is also a flood advisory in effect until 8:15 p.m.

“These storms are producing widespread wind damage upstream over the Finger Lakes region in New York and northwest Pennsylvania. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!”

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 advised people to prepare for losing electricity and to stay indoors.

“Be prepared for power outages,” he wrote on Facebook. “Avoid travel tonight if at all possible!”

Updated information can be found on the National Weather Service website.