Ithaca Officials Air Frustrations With ICE as Hundreds Protest Agency’s Arrest

Ithaca officials spoke directly with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday to express their frustration with the agency’s Tuesday arrest of a 32-year-old Mexican citizen who lived in the city.

Hundreds of residents, Cornell students and local representatives also converged on the Ithaca Commons on Wednesday at a hastily-organized protest against the enforcement agency’s arrest of Jose L. Guzman, who ICE said was in the country illegally.

Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 said Ari Lavine, the city attorney, spoke directly with an ICE field director and “made it clear that we were unhappy that [ICE was] operating inside of Ithaca and that they were operating without coordinating with the local law enforcement.”

Lavine said the ICE field director “invoked the new executive orders” signed by President Donald Trump that give more power to immigration agencies to deport people who are in the U.S. illegally.

Three ICE officers pulled up in an unmarked vehicle next to Guzman near the corner of Cascadilla and Fourth streets on Tuesday afternoon and asked him for his name before putting him under arrest and driving away, according to a witness who spoke to The Sun shortly after the arrest on the condition of anonymity.

“Two guys stepped out and asked, ‘Is your name José?’ to which he replied ‘Yes,’ and ICE agents in vests nabbed him,” the witness, a Cornell student and Ithaca resident, told The Sun.

The arrest mobilized Ithacans on Wednesday, more than 300 of whom gathered at the Bernie Milton Pavilion in downtown Ithaca to signal their anger at the detention of an Ithacan who several friends said was always looking to help others.

“Yesterday, three men in an unmarked car pulled up and picked up my friend off the street and he is no longer in our community,” said a man who identified himself at Pete and said he has known Guzman for years. “That is not okay.”

“This man, this friend, worked hard,” he said, recalling that the two often rescheduled martial arts practice because Guzman was working long hours. “Anybody who knows Jose, anybody who’s met him, will tell you that that man has a light about him.”

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Myrick said he was particularly disturbed that the ICE officers had reportedly used an unmarked car and did not inform the Ithaca Police Department before the operation took place, which he said could have led local officers to believe someone was being kidnapped.

“If you’re local law enforcement like IPD and you saw that happening … you could get into a very dangerous and unnecessary confrontation between local law enforcement and federal law enforcement simply because ICE didn’t let us know that they had a pending arrest happening,” Myrick said.

Guzman is currently being held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia. Both Guzman’s boss at Saigon Kitchen and an attorney who represented him in 2013 said they had not heard from him.

“I have not been able to speak to him despite multiple attempts,” the attorney, Jeffrey D. Walker, said in an email. “I will not yet speculate on the reasons for this.”

Walker also confirmed that he had represented Guzman in November of 2013, when IPD had arrested Guzman and accused him of stabbing a man in the stomach, an injury that sent the man to a trauma center.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Guzman was never indicted on those charges, which are still pending. Prof. Lance Salisbury, law, said it is unlikely that prosecutors would choose to not indict on a violent felony charge and could signal a lack of evidence.

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, who assumed office in December, confirmed that Guzman had not been indicted on those charges and said his office had not been in contact with ICE before or after Tuesday’s arrest.

“We didn’t hear anything from ICE,” he said. “We had no interaction with them whatsoever.”

Jamie Williamson, public information officer for IPD, said there was “zero percent involvement” from Ithaca Police in the ICE arrest.

Both the Ithaca Common Council and the Tompkins County Legislature passed sanctuary legislation restricting when local officials or law enforcement agencies can cooperate with ICE and prohibiting them from asking about a person’s immigration status except in situations deemed necessary.

Myrick and Anna Kelles, who represents the City of Ithaca on the Tompkins County Legislature, said sanctuary legislation is an important part of resisting deportation of Ithaca residents, even while both acknowledged that localities cannot keep federal authorities like ICE from carrying out raids or arresting people in the county.