PHOTOS: More Than 300 Protest ICE Arrest of Mexican National in Ithaca

More than 300 residents, local officials and Cornellians converged on the Ithaca Commons on Wednesday evening, protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers’ arrest of José L. Guzman, who lives in Ithaca and who the agency said is a Mexican national.

Guzman, 32, was picked up by ICE officers on Tuesday afternoon and is currently being held at a detention center in Batavia. Three ICE officers pulled up next to him as he was walking down Cascadilla Street on Tuesday afternoon and asked him for his name before arresting him, according to a Cornell student who spoke to The Sun on condition of anonymity.

