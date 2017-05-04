PHOTOS: More Than 300 Protest ICE Arrest of Mexican National in Ithaca

More than 300 residents, local officials and Cornellians converged on the Ithaca Commons on Wednesday evening, protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers’ arrest of José L. Guzman, who lives in Ithaca and who the agency said is a Mexican national.
Guzman, 32, was picked up by ICE officers on Tuesday afternoon and is currently being held at a detention center in Batavia. Three ICE officers pulled up next to him as he was walking down Cascadilla Street on Tuesday afternoon and asked him for his name before arresting him, according to a Cornell student who spoke to The Sun on condition of anonymity.
More than 300 people gathered at an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rally on the Ithaca Commons on Wednesday evening.
Fabina Colon, director of Ithaca’s Multicultural Resource Center, organized the rally after ICE arrested José Guzman on Tuesday.
At least a dozen Cornell students and several professors protested the arrest of Guzman, which a witness told The Sun took place on Cascadilla Street on Tuesday afternoon.
“We can only conclude that ICE is targeting sanctuary cities,” Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 said.
Guzman is currently being held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia. A lawyer who represented Guzman in 2013 said he has not been able to reach him.
Prof. Russell Rickford, history, likened the ICE officers to “slave catchers” and said Guzman was “a good brother with a beautiful smile.”
In addition to the Cornellians, local representatives and adults, many children attended Wednesday’s rally, climbing trees and sitting on shoulders.
Experts said that under new directives from President Donald Trump, Guzman may have been targeted because he was accused of stabbing a man in 2013, despite the fact that he was never indicted.
Myrick said he was particularly concerned that ICE reportedly used an unmarked vehicle and arrested Guzman without informing local law enforcement agencies of the operation in advance.
“This is not about safety, this is about fear,” the mayor said of the arrest. “This is about exploiting those who are already afraid, but I’m not afraid. I’m not afraid because of what I see here.”