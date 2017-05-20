Sun Sessions with West End China Shop

West End China Shop is a shabby rock outfit comprised of four self described “basement dads.” They play garage rock tunes with plenty of keyboard, for the kids and no one else.

Drums: Jonny Collazo, Arts and Sciences, Comparative Literature, Class of 2018

Bass: Stephen Meisel, Arts and Sciences, Comparative Literature, Class of 2018

Keys: Franklin Ellis, CALS, Development Sociology/ IARD, Class of 2019

Vox/ Guitar: J. Benjamin Montaño, Arts and Sciences, Gov’t /Comparative Literature, Class of 2019

Set List

“Courtyard”

Instagram: @westendchinashop

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/WestEndChinaShop/

Credits

Videographers: LeeAnn Marcello

Video Editor: LeeAnn Marcello

Audio Engineer: TJ Hurd

In collaboration with Electric Buffalo Records and Fanclub Collective