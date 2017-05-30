Football Announces Class of 2021

Tuesday afternoon, head coach David Archer ’05 and the Cornell football staff officially released the names of the 32 student-athletes joining the team as part of the class of 2021.

The team is looking to use the new class and build momentum off its winningest season under Archer in 2016, after the team began the season 3-0, including an upset victory over No. 25 Colgate.

The Red has not won an Ivy League title since 1990, and under Archer’s reign, which began in 2013, the team has not posted a record better than 2-5 in the Ivy League. Last year’s tie for sixth place broke a three-year mark of finishing in seventh place.

The incoming class is comprised of players from 16 states and one Canadian province. Six players come from Pennsylvania, with four coming from New York. 17 players join the offense, 13 the defense and two will focus on special teams. Below is a breakdown of the position groups. Highlights of each player can be seen on the Cornell Big Red webpage.

The team opens the 2017 season against Delaware on Saturday, September 16 in Newark. A full analysis of the 2017 schedule can be found here.

Name, Height, Weight, High School (Hometown)

Offense

Quarterback

Richie Kenney, 6’2”, 190, Lambert HS (Suwanee, GA)

Richard Wagner, 6’5”, 215, Santa Margarita Catholic HS (San Juan Capistrano, CA)

Running back

Sabrian Howard, 5’11”, 205, Forsyth Central HS (Cumming, GA)

Wide Receiver

Dom Anderson, 6’4”, 190, St. Joseph by the Sea HS (Staten Island, NY)

Griffin Collins, 6’4”, 210, Frisco Liberty HS (Plano, TX)

Turner DePalma, 5’9” 175, Ithaca HS (Ithaca, NY)

Eric Gallman II, 5’10”, 180, Mountain Island Charter HS (Charlotte, NC)

Mitch Jones, 6’5”, 225, St. Peter’s Prep HS (Warren, NJ)

Alex Kuzy, 6’2”, 195, Cardinal Gibbons HS (Raleigh, NC)

Masen McManamon, 5’10”, 185, St. Edward HS (Westlake, OH)

Daniel Trimbur, 6’3”, 195, South Fayette HS (Bridgeville, PA)

Tight End

Kyle Benham, 6’4”, 215, Greece Athena HS (Rochester, NY)

Offensive Line

Nick Busher, 6’2”, 285, Archbishop Alter HS (Dayton, OH)

Willem Fargo, 6’7”, 295, Phillips Exeter Academy (Bedford, NH)

Zach Rode, 6’3”, 320, Wallenpaupack Area HS (Lords Valley, PA)

Will Swope, 6’6”, 280, State College Area HS (State College, PA)

Bennett Van Dellen, 6’2”, 295, Hopkins HS (Golden Valley, MN)

Defense

Linebacker

Erik Andreassen, 6’3”, 215, Cardinal Gibbons HS (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Lance Blass, 6’1”, 205, Crestwood HS (Mountaintop, PA)

Tyree Toliver, 6’1”, 225, Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN)

Defensive Back

JT Baker, 6’0”, 180, De La Salle HS (Crystal, MN)

Kenan Clarke, 5’11”, 180, Lake Forest Academy (Pickering, Ontario)

Phazione McClurge, 6’2”, 185, Mount Carmel HS (Hometown, IL)

Chase Scarboro, 6’2”, 205, Goodpasture Christian HS (Hendersonville, TN)

Logan Thut, 6’3”, 205, Crestwood HS (Aurora, OH)

Defensive Line

Cole Bearden, 6’5”, 230, Detroit Country Day School (Beverly Hills, MI)

Maxton Edgerly, 6’2”, 275, Bay HS (Bay Village, OH)

Nick Haydu, 6’2”, 290, Delaware Valley HS (Milford, PA)

Tucker Impemba, 6’5”, 255, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Burlington, MA)

Jordan Patrick, 6’3”, 220, Hackley HS (West Haverstraw, NY)

Special Teams

Long Snapper

Richard Besselman, 5’10”, 210, Jesuit HS (New Orleans)

Place Kicker

Garrett Patla, 6’1”, 190, Perkiomen Valley HS (Trappe, PA)