The Sun’s Glossary of Sports Terms From A to Z

Archer: David ’05. A student athlete himself back in the day and a man who has bled Red for years now, Archer is entering his fifth year as the head football coach of his alma mater. When Archer was hired in 2013, he became the youngest Division I head coach in the nation. Be on the lookout for that breakthrough season for the Red sometime in the near future.

Arena: Bruce ’73. Played lacrosse and soccer for the Red. Current coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Bartels Hall: The athletic facility formerly known as Alberding and the Field House. Unfortunately, the Alberding family no longer felt the need to fork over the big bucks — enter Mr. Bartels.

Barton Hall: The cavernous main gym. Big place where ROTCs hang out, also headquarters for powerhouse indoor track teams and the location of many Cornell final exams. Originally built as an airplane hangar, it is the former home of hoops squads.

Baughan: Matt. Golf coach, who has been leading the Red for the past 18 seasons. Also has the honor of being head teaching pro at Cornell’s beautiful Robert Trent Jones golf course.

Beckwith: Paul. Entering his 23rd year as the head of the gymnastics program after coaching the team to second place in the ECAC championship this past season.

Bettman: Gary ’74. First commissioner of the NHL. Known to show up at Lynah Rink to take in a game every now and then. All three of Bettman’s children have attended Cornell.

Big Red: 1. A type of chewing gum. 2. The nickname for all Cornell athletic teams. Go Big Red! (Or if you are reading The Sun, just Red).

Big Red Bear: Cornell mascot. Although the bear is brown, not red, students still hold it dear and often pass it in the crowd at football games, when people actually show up.

Boiardi: George ’04. Men’s lacrosse player who died after being struck by a lacrosse ball in a game against Binghamton in 2002. He was a four year starter, captain, set to graduate two months after death. Head coaching position named in his honor.

Boothe: Kevin ’06. Anchor of the offensive line during his Cornell career, opening lanes for Red backs. Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2008 and 2012.

Bowman: Rich. Women’s track and field/cross country entering his 37th year working at Cornell. Was named director of the track and field program in 2016. Has coached over 150 athletes to Ivy League and Hep championships. Living legend.

Brown: The color of dirt, but also an Ivy school that doesn’t believe in grades or sports. Officially nicknamed Bears, but the students still call themselves Bruins — their old nickname. Still, as the saying goes, if it’s Brown, flush it down.

B.U.: Boston University. Hockey rival that pulled out of the ECAC in the ’80s with several other teams to form Hockey East. Inspiration for the all-purpose cheer “Screw B.U., [insert opposing team here] too!”

Colangelo: Bryan ’87. Current GM of the Philadelphia 76ers who played guard for the Red while on East Hill. Averaged three minutes a game in 42 contests. Trust the process.

Colgate: Relatively substantial rivalry outside the Ivy League. Their fans throw Big Red chewing gum when the men’s hockey team is visiting, Cornell fans throw Colgate toothpaste when Raiders are in town.

Columbia: Does not even have men’s lacrosse or hockey teams. In the 1980s, the football team broke the all-time NCAA record for consecutive losses. Although it has improved of late, the school would throw a parade down Broadway if it actually won an Ivy title. Added bonus: Opponents can laugh at the light blue uniforms.

Cornell: Glorious Ivy League university — perhaps you’ve heard of it. Nationally notable in rowing, wrestling, men’s and women’s hockey and men’s lacrosse, among others.

Crew: Grueling year-round sport. Has perhaps the most underrated athletes at Cornell. Who else could endure severe hand blisters or 5 a.m. runs down to the boathouse for two-hour practices in 30-degree weather? Pain is their life’s blood. That said, rowers are widely-considered to have the best bodies on campus.

Cullen: Terry and his late father Bob, that is. Father-son team that coached the Cornell sprint football team “forever” and guided the Red to countless CSFL titles. In 2006, the Red achieved perfection for the first time since Purple Rain was popular, going 6-0 en route to a national championship. Terry’s position as head coach is literally named after him.

Dartmouth: Small school, but with proper nourishment could become a full-grown university like the rest of its Ivy pals. Nicknamed the Big Green, a name stolen from the children’s movie of the same title.

Davy: Fight song, played after Cornell scores in any game the Big Red Band bothers to attend, except for basketball where it plays it whenever it can at its own obnoxious decibel level. George M. Cohan stole the melody from “Give My Regards to Broadway.”

Dennison: Liz. Head coach of the women’s rowers since 2015 after serving as assistant/associate since 2009. EAWRC Co-Assistant Coach of the Year in 2011.



Derraugh: Doug ’91. Returns for his 13th season as head coach of the women’s hockey team. He guided the Big Red to the national title game in his fifth season and back-toback-to-back NCAA Frozen Four appearances in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Ivy champs in 2017.

Durant: Adrian. Head coach of men’s track and field/cross country. Coach for U.S. Virgin Islands at the 2016 Rio Olympics, sent four past and present Cornellians to Rio as well. More swag than you can measure.

Dryden: Ken ’69. Three-time All-Amer ican, perennial All-Star and Stanley Cup netminder for the Montreal Canadiens. Found his real calling practicing law, however. He was named the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2004 and inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Hall of Fame in May 2005. His No. 1 was retired and lifted into the rafters of Lynah Rink in 2010.

Earl: Brian. Entering his second year at the helm of men’s basketball. Princeton grad, played and coached basketball there before shipping to East Hill. Once Ivy League Player of the Year, perhaps Coach of the Year someday.

ECAC: Eastern College Athletic Conference Hockey League. Large coordinating organization overseeing collegiate sports up and down the eastern seaboard. More specifically, the major college hockey league that Cornell calls home. Gives schools like Union and St. Lawrence an excuse to feel smarter.

Eldredge: Dave ’81. Best polo coach in the country. Need proof? In 2008, the men’s team overcame its underdog status to reach the national finals, where it lost. In 2011 and 2012 the squad fell to the Cavaliers in the final and semifinal rounds of the national championship, respectively. Also holds down the fort for the women’s squad, which earned its 13th national title in 2011. Grand total of 15 national titles and 37 national championship appearances, last coming in 2016.

Farlow: Julie ’97. Alumna is the head coach of the softball squad, racking up over 400 wins and three Ivy titles since beginning as assistant in 2002. Two-time second-team All-Ivy while playing at Cornell, first woman to bat over .400, Cornell athletics hall of famer.

Friedman Center: State-of-the-art wrestling facility featuring practice and match space, weight rooms, offices, study rooms and locker rooms. Benefactor is Stephen Friedman ’59, President Bush’s former chief economic advisor.

Gallagher: Patrick. Head coach of the women’s swim and dive squad. Before, head coach at St. Francis where he is program’s winningest coach.

Game (a.k.a. The Game): Cornell vs. Harvard, hockey style. Action on the ice nearly paralleled in the stands. People throw fish (and in one instance, an octopus) at Harvard players. People used to tie chickens to the net between periods, but the ECACHL stepped in recently. People swear a lot. In between all this, the Red and Crimson play some great hockey. We laughed, we cried. A must see.

Graap: Jenny ’86. 20-year women’s lacrosse coach who helped the women’s laxers to a turnaround season in 1998. She took the team to the Final Four in 2002, garnering Coach of the Year awards. Led the team to its first ever co-Ivy League title and another NCAA berth in 2006. Ivy title in 2017, NCAA tournament appearances in past two years.

Harvard: Smug Ivy League school loaded with money, squash courts and grade inflation. Top ranked rowing, swimming and hockey teams. Nicknamed Crimson — the bastard child of the color red and poop. Also, introduced the world to the Winklevoss twins. Yuck.

Helen Newman: Original headquarters of Cornell women’s athletics, now North Campus’ home to pickup basketball games, an indoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Also houses one of the premier bowling alleys on campus or in Ithaca for that matter.

Hornibrook: Dwight and Donna. Husbandwife tandem leading two of Cornell’s squads. Dwight was recently named head coach of women’s soccer, Donna has been head coach of field hockey since 2004. Winningest Cornell field hockey coach ever.

Hoy: Home of Cornell baseball. First man to hit one over the formerly big right field fence was Lou Gehrig, according to legendary historian and sports writer Kenny “The Haunter” Van Sickle. The second — again according to Kenny — was George H.W. Bush, in his Yale days, before he moved on to better things.

I.C.: Ithaca College, the school on the other hill. Division III kingpin in just about every sport. Nicknamed the Bombers, possibly because of an affinity for cheap Ithaca bars.

Kerber: Chris. Light weight crew coach since 2008. ECAC Lightweight Coach of the Year thrice. Led squad to national championship this past year. Dominance.

Kennett: Todd ’91. BMA. Coach who established lightweight crew dynasty — leading the squad to three consecutive national championships before becoming the heavyweight crew’s fearless leader in 2008. Enjoys putting his team on the erg machine before sun-up.

Koll: Rob. Long-time, legendary wrestling coach and former All-American, Koll has picked up where previous coach Jack Spates left off. His team has won the Ivies 18 times, including a current streak of 15 in a row, and has placed in the NCAA top-10 13 times. Coached two national champions in Nahshon Garrett and Gabe Dean in 2016.

Lynah: Lynah Rink, cradle of Cornell hockey fanaticism. 4,000-plus person capacity. Hockey analyst Barry Melrose’s favorite college hockey rink. Where legends are born and opponents’ dreams are crushed.



Lynah Faithful: Half-crazed Cornell hockey fanatics who never miss regular or postseason home games. Climb and bang on Plexiglass and throw newspapers, garbage and fish at opposing players. Manfred: Rob ’80. This ILR alumnus is the commissioner of Major League Baseball. Often seen fielding grounders at Hoy Field. Invented an inning clock once.

Marinaro: Ed ’72. The best player in Red football history. Appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated on November 1, 1971 and was featured in a fall 2007 issue. After a brief stint in the NFL, he followed in the footsteps of another former great — “Broadway” Joe Namath — and tried his hand at acting.

Milliman: Peter. After the resignation of Matt Kerwick, Milliman stepped in as the interim head coach of the men’s lacrosse team in May 2017. Milliman has been with the team for three years now as an associate coach, and has also been named an assistant coach for the 2019 U.S. men’s national indoor team.

Moran: Richie. Hall of Fame lacrosse coach. Took Cornell to the NCAA playoffs countless times, winning three national championships along the way. Was once dubbed by Sport magazine as “The Electric Pear.” Presented with the 2012 Spirit of Tewaaraton Award.

Newman Arena: Home of the Red basketball and volleyball teams. Also site of occasional wrestling tournament. Located in Bartels Hall. Newman: Wes ’09. Cornell swim and dive alumnus, now leading the men’s squad. A Canadian, so swimmers have been practicing in maple syrup so the water feels easier at meets.

Nieuwendyk: Joe ’88. Once NHL Rookie of the Year for Calgary with 51 goals. Took faceoffs for the Dallas Stars until he was traded to the New Jersey Devils to win a third Stanley Cup in 2003. Cornell MVP in 1987 and a NHL All-Star. He has also won the Conn Smyth and Olympic gold. No. 25 retired at Lynah Rink on Feb. 26, 2010.

Noel: Andy. Current Cornell Athletic Director. Daily Sun favorite. Who doesn’t love Andy?

Novakovic: Joanna ’03. Head coach of Equestrian since 2014. Won the Ivy league in 2017, sending riders to nationals is not uncommon.



Palmer: David. A two-time world champion, now the head coach of the squash program entering his second year. Once awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia by Queen Elizabeth II of Down Under. Got royalty in his DNA.

Penn: Slimy Ivy rival in Philadelphia. It has strong athletic teams and questionable recruiting ethics. Learn to hate them. They’re ruthless, bad sports and play to win at whatever cost — even if it means throwing toast on the football field. And they call themselves Quakers.

Pepicelli: Dan. Head coach of the baseball team entering his third year. In his first two seasons, Coach Pep brought over his expertise from baseball powerhouse Clemson to revamp Cornell’s baseball program. Future is looking up for the Red on the diamond.

Princeton: Yawn. Nickname: Tigers. Location: New Jersey, but shockingly fields top-notch basketball and lax teams anyway. Has won more Ivy League titles than any other school with its shady recruiting.

Redman: Cornell wrestling mascot. Has been known to randomly show up at men’s basketball games. Identity unknown.

Sarachan: Dave ’76. Former head coach of the Chicago Fire, an MLS team. Led Red booters to two NCAA bids in his final seasons at the helm. Two-time All-American at Cornell.

Schaap: 1. Dick ’55. Highly acclaimed newsman who died in 2001. Veteran sports journalist, author of numerous books, sports correspondent for ABC News and host of ESPN’s Sports Reporters. Oh, and he was also once the editor in chief of The Sun. 2. Jeremy ’91, ESPN. Followed in dad’s footsteps and is currently correspondent for ESPN’s Outside the Lines. Also, former sports editor at The Sun. Came to Ithaca prior to Cornell’s Sweet 16 matchup with Kentucky to report on the men’s basketball team. “In Ithaca, New York, Jeremy Schaap, ESPN.” So legit.

Schafer: Mike ’86. Men’s hockey coach who steered his team to ECAC tournament victories in his first two seasons, then to the squad’s first Frozen Four appearance in 23 years in his eighth. In his 10th, 2005-06, guided the Red to a 22-9-4 record in which the team came a goal away in triple overtime against Minnesota from making the Frozen Four. Fans greeted him then and now with the chant, “Kill, Schafer, Kill.” Completing his 23rd season behind the Cornell bench in 2017-18, he has coached the Red to the NCAA tournament 10 times, as recent as 2017.

Schoellkopf: Stadium which houses football and men’s and women’s lacrosse. Nice view of Ithaca and most of Central New York on clear days on the Crescent side. Artificial playing surface has been called “the Cadillac of turf systems” but has seen its last days at Schoellkopf, giving way to the new wave FieldTurf which recently debuted.

Schneider: Daria. Entering her second year as head coach of the women’s fencing team. Schneider’s impressive history of accolades includes five-time US National Team member, two-time world championship medalist and U.S. Fencing national champion. She enters the program as the second youngest coach of an NCAA Division I program.

Smith: Dayna. Fifteen-year coach of the women’s basketball team. Like many other Red coaches, made her way over from Penn. The winningest coach in the history of the program. During her time as head coach, Smith’s players have earned 28 All-Ivy honors, including one Ivy League Player of the Year award and one AllAmerica selection. Second longest tenured active coach in the Ivy League.

Smith: John. Men’s soccer head coach entering his second year. He comes to Ithaca from Palo Alto, where he was the associate head coach for Stanford — a team that won the 2015 NCAA title. In his first year for the Red, Smith had some growing pains, going 1-14-2, but an English native, he knows a thing or two about soccer, or “football.”

Stevens: Mike. Seven years as head coach of the women’s tennis program. Reigning Ivy coach of the year after leading the women to program’s first share of Ivy title.

Tanasoiu: Silviu. Romanian born head coach of the men’s tennis team who has led the Red for the last six years. Led his young squad to a 10-15 record and multiple All-Ivy League Second Team selections in the first season, an Ivy championship and second round of NCAAs in 2017.

Tatum: Mark ’91. Played baseball at Cornell, named deputy commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of the NBA in 2014. Completes the trifecta of Cornellians leading pro sports.

Vande Berg: Trudy. Entering third year as head coach of the volleyball team. During her second year, led her squad to the program’s most wins since 2006 and highest conference finish since 2008. During her time as head coach, Vande Berg’s players have earned four All-Ivy honors.

Yale: Mediocre Ivy misfits. Not really good at any sport, but what else can you expect from a school in New Haven? Also called the Bulldogs and the Elis. By the way, what’s an Eli?