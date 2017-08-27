STRFKR: Psychedelic and Fresh

The Arts Quad was packed Saturday with students excited to hear the indie rock band STRFKR. The Portland-based band is known for its entrancing psychedelic and fresh sound. Psychic Twin, an Alternative duo, opened the outdoor show put on by Cornell Concert Commission. Over nearly 100 shows together, the Psychic Twin and STRFKR have developed a captivating show with each other. The openers provided a dreamlike pop sound with beautiful vocals that were the perfect opening for STRFKR’s exciting lineup of songs.

After joining the Cornell students in the crowd to watch Psychic Twin, STRFKR got on the stage and emerged with a tame, yet compelling performance. The band performed their most popular hits and songs off of their new albums “Vault” Vols. 1 and 2. Their cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” excited the crowd and brought the energy up with a familiar favorite. The band performed some of its most popular songs, including “Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second” and “While I’m Alive.” The lyrics “All my life, There you go, Oh please stay, Just this once, Anyway” echoed through the crowd. The bands’ simple lyrics are paired with complex electronic elements and clean instrumentals. The overall sound packs up an irresistible sound that allows the listener to dance or just chill and enjoy the music.

Each member of the band possessed a different aura on stage, with some members more withdrawn than others. Joshua Hodges, Shawn Glassford, Keil Corcoran and Arian Jalali were onstage for the performance. While singing and playing the keyboard, Hodges gave off a more subdued presence. He wore a hoodie and sunglasses, making it difficult to see any facial expression. Glassford’s presence was more high energy while playing the guitar. He interacted with guitarist Jalali and added a carefree energy to the performance. Jalali is not an official member of the band, but did perform on stage that night. Finally, Corcoran spent the majority of his time at the back of the stage playing the drums and singing vocals. Midway through the concert, Corcoran switched with Hodges to perform the song “German Love.” Corcoran wore all burgundy and gave off a more stimulating presence as he danced and performed with more energy. Nonetheless, Hodges was just as compelling.

STRFKR has released two albums this year. In February they released Vault Volume 1 and on July 7, they released Vault Volume 2.

Isabella York is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at iy43@cornell.edu.