Hundreds of Cornell Students Occupy Willard Straight Hall After Delivering Demands to University

More than 300 students marched with Black Students United to Willard Straight Hall on Wednesday afternoon and are occupying the building at Cornell University after delivering a list of demands to the University’s president Martha Pollack.

The protest follows the arrest of a Cornell student on Friday who police charged with assault after a black student said he was punched by a group of white men who had called him the N-word in Collegetown.

The group’s 12 demands to Cornell include requiring coursework on “privilege and power,” hiring additional mental health personnel of color, and permanently banning the Psi Upsilon fraternity from campus and converting its building into a cultural center for black students.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Psi Upsilon’s alumni association denied that the student charged with assault, 19-year-old John P. A. Greenwood ’20, was a member of the fraternity, but the University announced this week that the fraternity’s Cornell chapter would be indefinitely closed and its building opened to use by student organizations. Police are investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.

Black students seized the same building that they occupied on Wednesday, Willard Straight Hall, in 1969 following a series of racist acts on campus, and BSU members noted the political and historical importance of the location.

Students are occupying the building in 2017 “for the same reason that they chose it in 1969,” Traciann Celestin ’19, a co-chair of BSU, told The Sun inside the hall, surrounded by blaring music and a crowd of students wearing black clothes in support. “This is the heart of the campus so we want to disrupt the heart of campus.”

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Delmar Fears ’19, a co-chair of BSU, said her mother graduated from Cornell in 1973 and told her on the phone that she is propelling the same movement students were a part of 45 years ago.

“Her daughter is fighting the same fight that she had to fight,” Fears said. “There is an act of racial violence happening on campus again.”

Fears and Celestin met with Pollack on Wednesday morning to discuss BSU’s demands, and both co-chairs said the meeting was positive and that Pollack appears to genuinely want to work with the group on its list.

Pollack, when she was handed the list of demands by students in Day Hall on Wednesday, said she would work with BSU to “do everything we can to rid this campus of racism.”

“I can’t promise there will never be another racist incident,” she said. This is a scourge across the country.”

The dean of students, Vijay Pendakur, and several additional staff members are inside Willard Straight Hall with the protesters. The University provided water and BSU is in contact with members of the administration and Cornell Police, they said.

Imani Luckey ’19, a BSU political action chair, looked over the crowd of students on the floor of the building and said into a microphone, “this is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen since my start at Cornell.”

After silently marching up to the third floor of Day Hall, the administration building, and delivering the list of demands to Pollack, hundreds of students marched to the nearby building and are now sitting on the floor chanting, singing and doing homework.

“Get settled, get water, get hydrated,” Celestin said when students first entered the building behind a BSU banner. “This is your space right now.”

The occupation is scheduled to end at about 4 p.m.