THIS WEEKEND IN ARTS | 10/6-8

This Weekend in Arts

Nate Staniforth: Real Magic — October 5

Magician Neil Staniforth leaves behind the accepted, conventional ways of performing magic tricks and instead focuses on appealing to his audience’s intellect and imagination. His aim is to revive the childish amazement magic incites in what, no matter what age: “It’s about trying to see things the way you saw them before they became ordinary,” he says. Staniforth will be performing at The Dock at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $12.

Maria Bamford — October 7

Comedian Maria Bamford, who stars in Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, will be at the State Theatre of Ithaca. She has voiced characters in series like BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time and Legend of Korra. Tickets are $37.

Deerhoof— October 6

Independent music group Deerhoof, playing in Ithaca Friday, are known for their noisy and unconventional pop melodies. They are currently releasing music as part of Joyful Noise’s Artist in Residence series and are working on a new album. Deerhoof, along with Sad13, Lily and Horn Horse, will be performing at the Haunt on October 6. Tickets are $15 and up.

Art-Full Family Day: Under the Sea — October 7

The Johnson Museum of Art will be hosting an event perfect for families visiting for Fall Break. This Saturday, October 7, artist and educator Holly Adams will lead families in this event inspired by current exhibition of glass animals From the Darkness of the Sea. The event, taking place from 10:00AM to 12:00 PM, will be free for Johnson Museum Members and $5 per family for nonmembers.