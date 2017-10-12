Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Robbery of Pedestrian’s Backpack

Ithaca Police officers arrested a man Tuesday night after he allegedly attempted to take a backpack off of a passerby’s back.

IPD officers responded to a complaint on the 600 block of West Clinton Street. The complainant stated that, as she was walking on the sidewalk, the man had tried to take her backpack off her back, according to a press release.

She explained she fought the attacker, and after a brief altercation, in which she bit the attacker on the arm, the man fled the area on foot, the release said. The victim provided IPD officers with a description, and, shortly after, an IPD officer spotted a subject matching the description.

After a positive identification by the victim, the attacker was identified as Christopher Hartman, a 41-year-old man. He was secured in police custody and transported to IPD headquarters for booking, where he was charged with Attempted Robber in the Third Degree, the release said.

Hartman was remanded to the Tompkins County jail without bail, said the release.