Cornell Early Decision Admissions Rate Drops for 3rd Year in a Row

For the third year in a row, Cornell received a record number of early decision applicants for the Class of 2022.

Out of 6,319 applicants, 1,533 were admitted for an early admissions rate of 24.3 percent, down from an early admissions rate of 25.8 percent for the Class of 2021 and 27.4 percent for the Class of 2020, according to a press release from the University released on Wednesday.

Cornell’s early decision applicant pool has increased by 83 percent in the last decade, the release noted.

Other Ivy League schools also saw lower early decision admissions rates.

The University of Pennsylvania’s early admissions rate dropped to 18.5 percent, while Harvard and Yale had early admissions rates of 14.5 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively. Brown’s early admissions rate was 21 percent while Dartmouth’s was 24.9 percent.

Out of the admitted students, who were notified on Dec. 11 of the decision, 14.3 percent are international. The release noted that international applications were up 19 percent over last year despite the current political climate. Last year, international applications were up 20 percent over the previous year.

Fifty-three percent of the early admits are female, up from 50.1 percent last year. At 37 percent, students of color also make up a higher percentage than last year’s figure of 35 percent.

The percentage of legacy students and athletes both fell since last year. Legacy students went from 23.3 percent for the class of 2020 to 22.1 percent this year, while athletes went from 13.4 percent to 11.5 percent this year.

Regular decision admits will be notified along with all other Ivy League admits on Wednesday, March 28.