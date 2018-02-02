20 hours ago
Men's Hockey

Live Blog: No. 1 Men’s Hockey Faces Off Against Union at Home

In a thriller at Lynah, the Red defeated the Dutchmen 4-3.

Recap the victory here.

Freshman defender Alex Green returns to the lineup tonight after a four-game absence. The rest of the Red’s lineup remains the same as it was in last weekend’s road trip to New England, with the red-hot freshman Matt Galajda minding the net.

Union’s junior forward Brett Supinski returns to its dangerous third line.

 