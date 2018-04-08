Teat’s 12 Points Power No. 10 Men’s Lacrosse Past Harvard in Knight’s Return

Sophomore attack Jeff Teat stole the show on Saturday in what was a clinical performance by Cornell men’s lacrosse to defeat Ivy League foe Harvard by a score of 15-11.

Powered by Teat’s four goals and eight assists, the Red (7-3, 2-1 Ivy) used five-goal runs in the third and fourth quarters to stave off the previously league-unbeaten Crimson (7-3, 2-1).

The victory was a fourth straight for Cornell, marking the first time the team has won a four games in a row since the middle of the 2015 season. During that streak, the Red averaged about 10 goals per game; three years later, in the current streak, Cornell’s average goals per game is 20.

While Teat has played a major role in making this year’s Cornell team an offensive powerhouse, a plethora of dominant scorers has contributed just as much. In the win against Harvard, Cornell’s next four highest scorers — junior Clarke Petterson, senior Jordan Dowiak, junior Jake McCulloch and freshman Jonathan Donville — all also scored multiple times.

The dominant scoring that the Red has produced this year has amounted to a goals per game average of 15.33 — good for second in the nation behind only No. 1 Albany.

Senior goaltender Christian Knight returned to the lineup and made 10 saves after missing two and a half games with an undisclosed injury.

Paul Rasimowicz won at least half the faceoffs for the seventh straight game, a continuation of an upward trend that began after the sophomore faceoff specialist lost all eight draws he took against Albany on March 4.

Looking to continue its dominance and cement itself as a national contender, the Red takes on No. 8 Syracuse in a top-10 showdown at Schoellkopf field at 5 p.m. Tuesday.