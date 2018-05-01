Ithaca Police Charge Man With Rape in Connection With 2 Sexual Assaults

The Ithaca Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrested a 20-year-old for a series of sexual assault incidents that took place in Ithaca in 2016 and 2017, according to an IPD press release.

Sethik Howe of Ithaca was charged with rape in the first degree and a criminal sex act in the first degree, both class B felonies. Howe’s April 24 arrest follows reports that he engaged in “forcible sexual intercourse” more than once with a female victim under the age of 17, according to the press release.

Howe’s arraignment took place in Ithaca City Court, and he has been “remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond,” according to the press release.

Howe does not appear to have any affiliation with Cornell.