Live Blog: Men’s Lax Faces Yale in Ivy League Championship

After defeating Brown in the semifinals, No. 9 Cornell men’s lacrosse will take on No. 1 Yale in the Ivy League Championship in search of its first title since 2011.
Lax vs. Yale in Ivy Final – Curated tweets by DailySunSports
The Cornell Daily Sun (http://cornellsun.com/2018/05/06/live-blog-mens-lax-faces-yale-in-ivy-league-championship/)
Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Photography Editor
After defeating Brown in the semifinals, No. 9 Cornell men’s lacrosse will take on No. 1 Yale in the Ivy League Championship in search of its first title since 2011.
Lax vs. Yale in Ivy Final – Curated tweets by DailySunSports