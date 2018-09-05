DNCE and Cupcakke to Perform at This Year’s Homecoming Concert

The Cornell Concert Commission (CCC) announced that DNCE and Cupcakke will be performing at this year’s homecoming concert in Barton Hall on Sept. 22.

DNCE, who is led by former Jonas Brother Joe Jonas, has been nominated for several AMAs and MTV awards. They initially rose to fame in late 2015 with the release of their breakout single “Cake by the Ocean” and have since joined artists like Selena Gomez on tour. Their only full-length album release is the self-titled DNCE from 2016.

Cupcakke also rose to prominence in 2015 through two of her widely popular songs “Deepthroat” and “Vagina.” She is known for her often vulgar lyrics and unique flow.

DNCE and Cupcakke add their names to a long list of artists who have performed at Cornell. Expect large crowds at this year’s Homecoming Concert.

The CCC has not responded to the Sun’s request for comment at this time.

