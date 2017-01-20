It’s only the fifth home game the Red has played all year.
Men's Hockey
1967 Men’s Hockey Championship Team to Return to Lynah for 50th Anniversary
|
Legendary goaltender and NHL Hall of Famer Ken Dryden, co-captain Murray Deathe and 1967 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Walt “Skip” Stanowski are expected to headline the group.
Men's Hockey
Gillam’s First Shutout of Season Leads Men’s Hockey to 1-0 Win Over Merrimack
|
“[It] shows maturity of him as a goaltender as the season has gone on,” head coach Mike Schafer ’86 said of Gillam.
Men's Hockey
Men’s Hockey Returns to Merrimack Looking to Restart Winning Streak
|
“We’ve worked hard all week, and we look forward to getting back in the win column,” said senior forward Matt Buckles.
Men's Hockey
Colorado College Upsets Men’s Hockey in Overtime of Florida Classic Finals
|
For the second-straight year, the hosts of the Florida College Hockey Classic were upset by a team with far lower expectations.
Men's Hockey
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey vs. Colorado College in Florida Classic Championship
|
The team will face Colorado College, who upset Merrimack on the other side of the bracket.
Men's Hockey
Men’s Hockey Asserts Dominance in 5-2 Win Over NMU, Advances to Florida Classic Championship
|
Though Cornell gave up seven power play chances, the team more than doubled the Wildcats’ shots, 42-20.
Live Blog
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey vs. Northern Michigan at Florida College Hockey Classic
|
Cornell men’s hockey participates in its 17th consecutive Florida College Hockey Classic with game one against Northern Michigan.
Men's Hockey
Men’s Hockey Looks to Reestablish Momentum At Florida College Hockey Classic
|
“It’s starting brand new,” Schafer said of the next slate of games. “It’s trying to get your act together and seeing how guys worked out over the break and exam period.”
Sports
The Sun’s Top Sports Stories From Fall 2016
|
Take a look back on 10 of the best sports stories from this past semester.
Men's Hockey
Cornell Men’s Hockey Extends Win Streak, Completes Sweep of Miami (OH)
|
“I was really proud of the guys the way they came ready to play tonight,” said a jovial head coach Mike Schafer ’86.