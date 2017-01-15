“The difference is that when it was on the line, we got some blocks and big saves.,” said head coach Mike Schafer ’86.
Men's Hockey
Men’s Hockey Returns to Merrimack Looking to Restart Winning Streak
“We’ve worked hard all week, and we look forward to getting back in the win column,” said senior forward Matt Buckles.
Men's Hockey
Colorado College Upsets Men’s Hockey in Overtime of Florida Classic Finals
For the second-straight year, the hosts of the Florida College Hockey Classic were upset by a team with far lower expectations.
Men's Hockey
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey vs. Colorado College in Florida Classic Championship
The team will face Colorado College, who upset Merrimack on the other side of the bracket.
Men's Hockey
Men’s Hockey Asserts Dominance in 5-2 Win Over NMU, Advances to Florida Classic Championship
Though Cornell gave up seven power play chances, the team more than doubled the Wildcats’ shots, 42-20.
Live Blog
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey vs. Northern Michigan at Florida College Hockey Classic
Cornell men’s hockey participates in its 17th consecutive Florida College Hockey Classic with game one against Northern Michigan.
Men's Hockey
Men’s Hockey Looks to Reestablish Momentum At Florida College Hockey Classic
“It’s starting brand new,” Schafer said of the next slate of games. “It’s trying to get your act together and seeing how guys worked out over the break and exam period.”
Sports
The Sun’s Top Sports Stories From Fall 2016
Take a look back on 10 of the best sports stories from this past semester.
Men's Hockey
Cornell Men’s Hockey Extends Win Streak, Completes Sweep of Miami (OH)
“I was really proud of the guys the way they came ready to play tonight,” said a jovial head coach Mike Schafer ’86.
Men's Hockey
Live Blog: Game Two of Men’s Hockey vs. Miami (OH)
Last night, Cornell rallied to defeat Miami (OH) by a score of 4-3 and tonight, the Red look to sweep the RedHawks at Lynah Rink.
Men's Hockey
Cornell Men’s Hockey Rallies Late to Defeat Miami, 4-3
This was the eighth time that the Red had to play with a deficit this season, though the Red is now 5-3 in these games.