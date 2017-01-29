The loss against Brown caps off the team’s dual-meet schedule with a 4-6 overall record and 2-5 Ivy record.
LINSEY | Latest From the Soccer World: Winter Break Edition
Columnist Kevin Linsey touches on what you might have missed in the soccer world over break, from World Cup expansion, to Bob Bradley’s firing.
fencing
Fencing Sweeps Opponents in First Invitational Hosted Since 2008
“It was also helpful to be fencing at home, the format of the tournament and all the cheering that was going on.”
Men's Hockey
Déjà Vu: No. 14 Men’s Hockey Concedes Four Unanswered in Second Straight Game With Loss to Dartmouth
“Disappointing to have that kind of environment on the weekend, but not get the wins.”
Men's Hockey
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey Hosts Dartmouth
Follow along as the Red attempts for a bounce back performance against Dartmouth tonight.
Men's Hockey
No. 9 Harvard Claws Back With Four Goals in Third Period to Topple No. 14 Men’s Hockey
“They didn’t execute all the little things that we talked about to be successful against them in the first two periods.”
Men's Hockey
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey vs. Harvard
Follow along for live updates of the historic rivalry between Cornell and Harvard men’s hockey.
Swimming and Diving
With Ivy Championships in Sight, Men’s Swimming & Dive Hopes for Bounceback Performance at Brown
A win over Brown would give the men an undefeated road record on the year.
Women's Swimming and DIving
Women’s Swimming & Diving Gears Up for Championship Season with Dual Meet at Brown
Looking to go .500 on the year, the women take on Brown this weekend.
squash
Men’s and Women’s Squash Host Franklin and Marshall, Head to New York in Pivotal Weekend
“We have been physically working hard this week, and it is going to be a busy weekend…But I am optimistic that we are capable of winning.”
Men's Hockey
An Amusing Tradition for Most, a Nuisance for Others: Fish and Cornell-Harvard Hockey
Not everyone is as big of a fan of the Cornell-Harvard rivalry as you may think.