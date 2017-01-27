Harvard came to play on Saturday, much as the Red expected, but ultimately Cornell was in a position to win the game late. It was an uncharacteristic mistake that opened the door for Harvard.
Men's Hockey
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey vs. Harvard
Follow along for live updates of the historic rivalry between Cornell and Harvard men’s hockey.
Swimming and Diving
With Ivy Championships in Sight, Men’s Swimming & Dive Hopes for Bounceback Performance at Brown
A win over Brown would give the men an undefeated road record on the year.
Women's Swimming and DIving
Women’s Swimming & Diving Gears Up for Championship Season with Dual Meet at Brown
Looking to go .500 on the year, the women take on Brown this weekend.
squash
Men’s and Women’s Squash Host Franklin and Marshall, Head to New York in Pivotal Weekend
“We have been physically working hard this week, and it is going to be a busy weekend…But I am optimistic that we are capable of winning.”
Men's Hockey
An Amusing Tradition for Most, a Nuisance for Others: Fish and Cornell-Harvard Hockey
Not everyone is as big of a fan of the Cornell-Harvard rivalry as you may think.
Women's hockey
Upward Trending No. 8 Women’s Hockey Voyages East For Bouts With Dartmouth, Harvard
“We know that anything can happen in our league,” said senior forward Hanna Bunton. “We know that Dartmouth and Harvard will be coming out strong.”
Men's Hockey
No. 9 Harvard, Dartmouth to Visit No. 14 Men’s Hockey in Pivotal Ivy, ECAC Weekend
Now, the Red turns its attention to Harvard — its biggest rival — and Dartmouth, making it the perfect weekend for a well-rested student body to return to.
Columns
LINSEY | Views of Cornell-Harvard Hockey From the Pep Band
With the importance of this clash in mind, let’s break down the matchup and predict the winner.
Women's basketball
Offensively Balanced Women’s Basketball Hits the Road for Ivy Matchups at Harvard, Dartmouth
“I think every win makes us hungrier to get another win,” said senior guard Megan LeDuc.
wrestling
Wrestling Notches Comeback Win Over Rival Lehigh, Downs Lock Haven
Cornell wresting found itself in early holes against Lock Haven and rival Lehigh, but managed to pick up a pair of key dual meet wins.