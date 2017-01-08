Sports
As the first meets following a period of prolonged rest this season, the team's swimmers should be prepared to post very fast times.

Men’s Swimming and Diving Gears up for Zippy, Bomber Invites

The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team is looking forward to a weekend of high-level competition, although the squad will be split up. One segment of the team will travel to the Zippy Invitational in Akron, Ohio, and the rest will compete at the Bomber Invitational, closer to home at Ithaca College. “We are not able to travel our entire squad to Akron this weekend, so we will have a group of athletes competing at the Ithaca college meet this weekend also,” said head men’s swim coach Wes Newman. “Those swimmers and divers will also have a great opportunity to compete in a positive atmosphere and show the coaching staff what they are capable of. We are looking forward to seeing the performances from both Ithaca College and Akron this weekend.”

The team is looking forward to its first time at the Zippy Invite, where it expects to clock some of the fastest times of the season thus far, with the combined forces of facing strong competition and entering the competition well-rested.

The competition this weekend will prove to be an opportunity for each individual fencer to improve her power ranking and, through this, improve her chance to qualify for nationals.

Fencing Prepares to Face Fierce Opponents at Brandeis Invitational

The Cornell Fencing team heads to Waltham, Massachusetts this weekend to compete in the Brandeis Invitational. The meet will include matches with Brandeis, Boston College, MIT, UNC, and No. 5 St. John’s University. The team has not fenced a meet since the Vassar Invitational two weeks ago, where the Red was enormously successful and picked up seven of eight possible wins.

Both Drexel and Cornell are winless on the road but undefeated with three wins at home.

Women’s Basketball Looks to Win Fourth Straight Home Game

After three consecutive home wins to begin the season, the Red will look to extend its streak when the team hosts Drexel (3-2) on Saturday. Cornell has not won its first four home games since the 2003-2004 season. “We feel that we need to defend our home court and use that advantage to its full potential,” said senior forward Nicholle Aston. “We know the space and are confident here the most.”

In six previous meetings all-time, Cornell (5-2) has never defeated the Dragons, with the last game between the two resulting in a 62-53 Drexel win in 2014. “This game is our biggest test thus far,” Aston said.