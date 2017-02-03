“Piece-by-piece, through their loyal generosity and unstinting enthusiasm for the program, Dick and Dale have provided an invaluable foundation of support for tennis.”
Columns
MCDEVITT | Brady and Belichick: The Chicken or the Egg?
|
Columnist Dylan McDevitt ponders the question: Does Brady need Belichick, or vice versa?
Columns
LINSEY | Cornell Hockey: A Missive to the “Faithful”
|
My missive to the Faithful is this: show up, arrive early and be loud.
squash
Men’s and Women’s Squash Travel to New England Looking to Gain Ground in Ivy League
|
Both the men’s and women’s squash teams are hoping for a big weekend on the road against some tough competition in Harvard and Dartmouth.
Swimming and Diving
Women’s Swimming & Diving Falls to Brown in Final Dual Meet, Looks Forward to Ivy Championship
|
The loss against Brown caps off the team’s dual-meet schedule with a 4-6 overall record and 2-5 Ivy record.
wrestling
Wrestling Extends Ivy Win Streak to 75, Dominates Brown, Harvard
|
Despite competing in two matches on a single day, Cornell was able to keep its Ivy win streak alive with a pair of dominant victories over the the Bears and Crimson.
Women's basketball
Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short in Late Push Against Dartmouth
|
After cutting into the Big Green’s 18-point lead, Cornell could not pull off the comeback victory despite late game efforts.
Men's Basketball
Men’s Basketball Rebounds to Defeat Dartmouth After Loss to Harvard
|
After giving up a halftime lead to Harvard Friday night, Cornell bounced back the next evening to defeat Dartmouth by a strong 13-point deficit.
Columns
LINSEY | Latest From the Soccer World: Winter Break Edition
|
Columnist Kevin Linsey touches on what you might have missed in the soccer world over break, from World Cup expansion, to Bob Bradley’s firing.
Women's hockey
In Tight Games, No. 8 Women’s Hockey Picks Up Three Points at Dartmouth, Harvard
|
Harvard came to play on Saturday, much as the Red expected, but ultimately Cornell was in a position to win the game late. It was an uncharacteristic mistake that opened the door for Harvard.
fencing
Fencing Sweeps Opponents in First Invitational Hosted Since 2008
|
“It was also helpful to be fencing at home, the format of the tournament and all the cheering that was going on.”