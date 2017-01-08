“[It] shows maturity of him as a goaltender as the season has gone on,” head coach Mike Schafer ’86 said of Gillam.
Men's Hockey
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey vs. Colorado College in Florida Classic Championship
|
The team will face Colorado College, who upset Merrimack on the other side of the bracket.
Live Blog
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey vs. Northern Michigan at Florida College Hockey Classic
|
Cornell men’s hockey participates in its 17th consecutive Florida College Hockey Classic with game one against Northern Michigan.
Sports
The Sun’s Top Sports Stories From Fall 2016
|
Take a look back on 10 of the best sports stories from this past semester.
Men's Hockey
Cornell Men’s Hockey Extends Win Streak, Completes Sweep of Miami (OH)
|
“I was really proud of the guys the way they came ready to play tonight,” said a jovial head coach Mike Schafer ’86.
Men's Hockey
Live Blog: Game Two of Men’s Hockey vs. Miami (OH)
|
Last night, Cornell rallied to defeat Miami (OH) by a score of 4-3 and tonight, the Red look to sweep the RedHawks at Lynah Rink.
Men's Hockey
Cornell Men’s Hockey Rallies Late to Defeat Miami, 4-3
|
This was the eighth time that the Red had to play with a deficit this season, though the Red is now 5-3 in these games.
Full Court Press
Live Blog: Men’s Hockey Squares Off Against Miami (OH)
|
Follow along as Cornell men’s hockey battles Miami (OH) at Lynah Rink.
Sports
Men’s Swimming and Diving Gears up for Zippy, Bomber Invites
|
The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team is looking forward to a weekend of high-level competition, although the squad will be split up. One segment of the team will travel to the Zippy Invitational in Akron, Ohio, and the rest will compete at the Bomber Invitational, closer to home at Ithaca College. “We are not able to travel our entire squad to Akron this weekend, so we will have a group of athletes competing at the Ithaca college meet this weekend also,” said head men’s swim coach Wes Newman. “Those swimmers and divers will also have a great opportunity to compete in a positive atmosphere and show the coaching staff what they are capable of. We are looking forward to seeing the performances from both Ithaca College and Akron this weekend.”
The team is looking forward to its first time at the Zippy Invite, where it expects to clock some of the fastest times of the season thus far, with the combined forces of facing strong competition and entering the competition well-rested.
fencing
Fencing Prepares to Face Fierce Opponents at Brandeis Invitational
|
The Cornell Fencing team heads to Waltham, Massachusetts this weekend to compete in the Brandeis Invitational. The meet will include matches with Brandeis, Boston College, MIT, UNC, and No. 5 St. John’s University. The team has not fenced a meet since the Vassar Invitational two weeks ago, where the Red was enormously successful and picked up seven of eight possible wins.
Sports
Women’s Basketball Looks to Win Fourth Straight Home Game
|
After three consecutive home wins to begin the season, the Red will look to extend its streak when the team hosts Drexel (3-2) on Saturday. Cornell has not won its first four home games since the 2003-2004 season. “We feel that we need to defend our home court and use that advantage to its full potential,” said senior forward Nicholle Aston. “We know the space and are confident here the most.”
In six previous meetings all-time, Cornell (5-2) has never defeated the Dragons, with the last game between the two resulting in a 62-53 Drexel win in 2014. “This game is our biggest test thus far,” Aston said.