The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team is looking forward to a weekend of high-level competition, although the squad will be split up. One segment of the team will travel to the Zippy Invitational in Akron, Ohio, and the rest will compete at the Bomber Invitational, closer to home at Ithaca College. “We are not able to travel our entire squad to Akron this weekend, so we will have a group of athletes competing at the Ithaca college meet this weekend also,” said head men’s swim coach Wes Newman. “Those swimmers and divers will also have a great opportunity to compete in a positive atmosphere and show the coaching staff what they are capable of. We are looking forward to seeing the performances from both Ithaca College and Akron this weekend.”

The team is looking forward to its first time at the Zippy Invite, where it expects to clock some of the fastest times of the season thus far, with the combined forces of facing strong competition and entering the competition well-rested.