Not everyone is as big of a fan of the Cornell-Harvard rivalry as you may think.
Sports
Wrestling Notches Comeback Win Over Rival Lehigh, Downs Lock Haven
|
Cornell wresting found itself in early holes against Lock Haven and rival Lehigh, but managed to pick up a pair of key dual meet wins.
Sports
Around the ECAC: Union, St. Lawrence Tied At Top of Contested ECAC
|
After a dominant win against Quinnipiac, Harvard is making noise tight ECAC led by Union and St. Lawrence.
Men's Hockey
With North Country Rivals in Town, No. 14/15 Men’s Hockey Skates to Three-Point Weekend
|
“We’re looking at the past two or three years now we’ve just barely missed the tournament and we’re using that to motivate us,” Yates said after the Clarkson game.
Women's hockey
No. 10 Women’s Hockey Splits Series With Top 5 Ranked Clarkson, St. Lawrence
|
“St. Lawrence has some of the top scorers in the league and they are very dangerous around the net,” said head coach Doug Derraugh ’91. “We took too many risks and turned the puck over too often to have success against them.”
Men's Hockey
No. 14/15 Men’s Hockey Begins Crucial ECAC Stretch With Homestand Against Clarkson, St. Lawrence
|
“People always cheer against you, so it’ll be nice to have someone cheer for you for a change.”
Men's Hockey
In Bitter Rivalry, No. 19 Men’s Hockey Flips Script With 2-1 Win Over No. 15 Quinnipiac
|
“The difference is that when it was on the line, we got some blocks and big saves.,” said head coach Mike Schafer ’86.
Men's Hockey
Malott Hat Trick Powers No. 19 Men’s Hockey to 5-1 Victory Over Princeton for Schafer’s 400th Win
|
“He was due,” head coach Mike Schafer ’86 said of his freshman.
Men's Hockey
On the Hunt: Men’s Hockey Eyes Schafer’s 400th Career Win at Princeton, Quinnipiac
|
A win against either Princeton or Quinnipiac would award Cornell’s coach of 23 years his 400th career win, passing longtime Maine head coach Shawn Walsh for 38th all-time.
Men's Hockey
1967 Men’s Hockey Championship Team to Return to Lynah for 50th Anniversary
|
Legendary goaltender and NHL Hall of Famer Ken Dryden, co-captain Murray Deathe and 1967 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Walt “Skip” Stanowski are expected to headline the group.
Men's Hockey
Gillam’s First Shutout of Season Leads Men’s Hockey to 1-0 Win Over Merrimack
|
“[It] shows maturity of him as a goaltender as the season has gone on,” head coach Mike Schafer ’86 said of Gillam.