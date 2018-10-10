Around the Ivy League: Dartmouth, Princeton Stay Red-Hot

While Cornell stormed back in the fourth quarter to down Harvard this past weekend, Ivy League leaders Dartmouth and Princeton turned in impressive performances to move to remain undefeated on the season. The Green and Tigers are both 2-0 in Ivy League play while the Red, Harvard and Yale sit at 1-1 in league play.

Dartmouth 41, Yale 18

The emergent Green stormed into New Haven and dominated preseason Ivy favorite Yale thanks to 169 rushing yards from wildcat quarterback Jared Gerbino. Dartmouth, which has not trailed in a game yet this season, got off to a hot start, scoring 27 first-half points thanks to 152 yards and two scores from Gerbino in the first 30 minutes.Six different players had double-digit rushing yards for Dartmouth. The Green dominated despite the Bulldogs possessing the ball for 34 minutes, due in part to Yale committing three turnovers compared to Dartmouth’s one.

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Ivy cellar-dweller Brown’s struggles continued Saturday during a thumping at the hands of its in-state rival Rhode Island. Vito Priore threw for four touchdowns for the Rams in the blowout victory. Brown managed only 127 total yards — just 26 of them rushing — compared to the Rams’ 580, 229 of which were on the ground.

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Marist took a 21-17 lead early in the third quarter, but Columbia scored touchdowns on its next two drives to put away the Red Foxes and improve to 3-1. Josh Bean threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions, who converted all four of their fourth down attempts and outrushed Marist, 131-38.

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

Quarterback John Lovett and the high-flying Princeton offense were on display once again on Saturday, and poor Lehigh was their latest victim. Lovett had 288 passing yards, 111 rushing yards and four total touchdowns as the Tigers scored four times in the first half to take a 31-7 after 30. The second half wasn’t any prettier for the Mountain Hawks — Princeton scored five second-half touchdowns while shutting out Lehigh in the third and fourth quarters.

Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27

Sacred Heart lost to an Ivy League foe for the second consecutive week after being dispatched by Cornell last week. It wasn’t for a lack of resilience, however. Penn led 24-0 early in the third quarter, but four straight second-half Pioneer touchdowns — including a fumble returned for a score — gave Sacred Heart a three-point lead late. Christian Pearson, who had 104 receiving yards on the day, caught his second touchdown to give the Quakers the lead for good with 1:19 to play.