Women’s Soccer Loses 4th Straight Ivy Game in Close Contest With Yale

A rough season hasn’t gotten any better recently for Cornell women’s soccer — the Red is now 0-4 in the Ivy League and has lost five straight contests following its Saturday loss to Yale at Berman Field.

The Bulldogs beat Cornell, 1-0, scoring the game’s only goal via a header off a corner kick late in the first half.

The two teams were nearly evenly matched in terms of shots; Yale had 10, while Cornell (1-10-1, 0-4 Ivy) had nine. But the Bulldogs far outpaced the Red in terms of shots on goal, with eight compared to two.

“Shots of goal are a function of confidence and skill to strike the ball well,” said head coach Dwight Hornibrook. “[We are] working hard, determined to improve.”

Sophomore Shelby Wray and freshman Evanthia Spyredes generated the Red’s two shots on goal. Both shots on goal occurred early in the first half. Spyredes also led the Red in shots, with three.

Senior goalkeeper and captain Meghan Kennedy prevented a larger losing margin for the Red by making seven saves.

Despite the loss — the team’s fifth in a row — the Red is focused on the positives.

“We controlled the play, created chances and nearly scored,” Hornibrook said. “Our passing and movement off the ball was good.”

The Red has only three more chances to garner Ivy wins. They’ll face Brown, Princeton and Dartmouth on the next three consecutive weekends.

However, the Red is not getting down on its losing record.

“Team mentality is excellent,” Hornibrook said. “We will focus on improving our attacking play and reducing technical and defensive errors.”

The game against Brown will be the Red’s last road matchup. The game will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday in Providence.