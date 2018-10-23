Students ‘Tour’ Singapore by Tasting Street Food in Willard Straight Hall

Students dined on Singaporean food and celebrated the country’s culture at Willard Straight Hall on Sunday evening.

The Singapore Students’ Association ran the event, “Crazy Rich Flavors: Singapore Makanmania 2018.” “Makanmania” is a word for food in the Malay language, according to Natalie Tan ’21, events coordinator of the SSA.

From the event poster to the music played in the Memorial Room, elements from the movie Crazy Rich Asians were prominent in the festivities.

“We are really proud that Hollywood brought Singapore to the pictures. Today’s event, again, shows people who we really are,” Tan said.

Anna Kitamura ’21, SSA volunteer, called the event “a tour of Singapore through food,” noting that “many volunteers from outside of SSA also helped as well.”

The aroma of Singaporean street foods spread not just in the Memorial Room, but around Willard Straight Hall.

“We served laksa, which is a coconut milk spicy [noodle soup]. Roti prata, Indian flatbread with curry and Bak Kut Teh, a Chinese herbal pork ribs soup,” Tan said.

Sean Teng ’21, SSA student representative, said he and the team started prepping and cooking at 7 a.m. Sunday for this SSA tradition. The fact that many of the SSA members are students of the School of Hotel Administration also helped, he said.

“There aren’t so many of us [Singaporean] students here on campus, and knowing that we are here for each other means a lot to me and SSA,” Teng said.

Samay Bansal ’21, an event volunteer and American raised in Singapore, said that Singaporean food is perhaps one of the most defining features of the country.

“It’s a great day to celebrate Singapore culture,” said Emily Zhang ’21, an event attendee. “I have never been to Singapore but I am really glad that I came today. I tried so many new foods too.”

More than 260 tickets were sold prior to the event, and some students bought tickets at the door. More than 300 students attended the event, Tan said.

“A lot of people have been to Singapore or they have visited and loved the food,” Tan said. “It’s just something that we would like to share with everyone.”