Man in ‘Serious Condition’ After Being Stabbed Near Ithaca Commons

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a victim who was “bleeding profusely from the face and back” after being stabbed several times was transported via helicopter to a regional trauma center, according to a press release from the Ithaca Police Department.

Jamie Williamson, IPD’s public information officer, told The Sun that the victim was male but that the police department is not releasing his age.

Bangs Ambulance responded to the incident and took the victim to a landing zone, and a helicopter was brought in to fly the victim to a regional trauma center, where the victim was reported to be in a “serious condition.” Williamson said that the IPD doesn’t release specific details of where victims are taken, only whether it is a local hospital or a regional trauma center.

“Medical professionals will make that determination [of where the victim is taken] … I can tell you from my experience that it’s usually the nature of the injury, the extent of the injury and then what’s called the mechanism of injury, in other words how the injury itself was inflicted,” he said.

The stabbing occurred in the 100 block of North Cayuga Street. Jeff Mazer, an employee of The Chanticleer, told The Sun that the incident happened about a block away from the bar, near the Clinton House on the “west end of the Commons.”

IPD has secured the area and is processing the scene for additional evidence. Investigators are also interviewing several witnesses who were present at the scene.

No suspect information is currently being released, Williamson said, adding that more information will likely be available later tonight or tomorrow morning. According to the press release, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with knowledge of the situation is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department.