No. 13/11 Men’s Hockey’s Barron Named ECAC Player of the Month

Sophomore forward Morgan Barron has been on a hot streak since his team’s return from winter break. On Tuesday, the New York Rangers draft pick and first-line winger was named the ECAC’s Player of the Month for January.

Barron, playing on a line with classmates Brenden Locke and Cam Donaldson, scored four goals and recorded nine assists in eight games in January. The all-sophomore line was responsible for 14 of the team’s 26 goals during the month.

Cornell went 6-1-1 in January, just barely missing out on an unbeaten month in an overtime loss to Colgate last weekend. Barron had a seven-game scoring streak during January, which tied his career high set at the start of his freshman season. His five straight games with multiple points were the most in a row for a Cornell player this century.

Barron and the Red are in action this weekend against Capital Region foes Union and RPI.