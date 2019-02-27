Comedian and Actor Eric Andre Coming to Campus March 23

Eric Andre, comedian and actor famous for The Eric Andre Show, will be coming to campus on March 23rd, the Cornell University Program Board announced.

Andre is the creator and co-host of the show, where “he brings his own flair to what is otherwise a very organized and predictable late-night routine,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

“Unlike his counterparts, Jimmy Fallon or Conan O’Brien, Andre’s unrelenting and constantly over the top humor puts some of his guests on The Eric Andre Show into situations they never thought they would end up in,” the event description reads.

The show has run for four seasons since it first aired on May 20, 2012, and is currently the cable network Adult Swim’s top-rated program. Having featured a slew of famous guest stars such as Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel and Andy Samberg, Andre’s show has garnered praise for being “a sharp rebuke to the forced politeness and feigned enthusiasm of mainstream TV talk shows,” a Rolling Stone review wrote.

Andre also starred in three seasons of FXX’s Man Seeking Woman from 2015 to 2017, as well as CBS’ 2 Broke Girls where he played one of the main characters’ boyfriends. Andre has also lent his voice to the character of the hyena, Azizi, in Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Beyond acting, he also serves as the writer and executive producer for Adult Swim’s late-night comedy Mostly 4 Millenials.

The event will be held in Bailey Hall and is hosted by the CUPB. The event will start at 7 p.m. and is expected to run until about 9 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.

Tickets will go on sale March 1 for students, March 2 for the Cornell community, and March 8 for the general public. They can be purchased from the Cornell University Concert Ticket website. Balcony seats will cost $12 and floor seats $15 for members of the Cornell community.