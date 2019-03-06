SEX ON THURSDAY | Thirty Things to Do During a Dry Spell

Thinking about writing this week’s column stressed me out even more than my three prelims combined. Truth is, I have no sexy sex story for this week. I’ve been going through a frustrating, disappointing and wretched couple of weeks: a dry spell. All of this time, I had thought dry spells were either a myth or an excuse lazy people use to avoid coitus, but it turns out, they truly can happen to anybody.

Now, I stand here before you with the credibility of a bankrupt financial advisor. To be fair, I have learned a lot during this quiet period of my life. For one, I can now find my G-spot in less than 10 seconds, which will surely come in handy when I’m in bed with a real-life human again. Nevertheless, I’ve had to get creative to make this less-than-fruitful time pass by as quickly as possible. From chronic crankiness to an occasional mental sex-capade in the middle of class, these trying times have taught me that involuntary celibacy is a force to be reckoned with, but as bad as it may get, it is better to deal with that horror than to settle with an inadequate lover.

Lucky for me, I see the light at the end of the tunnel with a prospective fuck this weekend. As grateful as I am for this character-building, meta, spiritual time, I’m ready to flood this Sahara Desert. But for anyone still dealing with chronic dry spell, here are my top 30 adventures to try during a dry spell.

Yell Get angry for no reason Download Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Grindr Flake on a date Go to Fishbowls to see excessive PDA Read a book Decide reading a book is too much work and binge Netflix Watch porn Masturbate Watch more porn Develop a surprising fetish (Hentai, anyone?) Begin to grow a small forest down there Nurture it Get an STD test Go to a Juggling Club meeting to feel some balls Send a nude Actively complain about your dry spell Buy a new vibrator Masturbate some more Begin to find the weirdo in your psych class cute Fantasize about the next time you have sex during lecture Get a massage to remember what it’s like to get felt up Forget to close your porn tab and open your laptop in the middle of class Regret the last time you said no to having sex Go on a run to get your cardio in Experiment and find your G-spot Craft the perfect sex playlist for when you finally get some Buy Ben Wa balls and do kegels at the library Flirt with Happy Dave Attend a human bonding lecture to figure out how to get laid

Veuve Cliq-Hoe is a student at Cornell University. Fire & Ice and Cherries in the Snow runs monthly.