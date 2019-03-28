Off-Campus Burglary of a Television Prompts Cornell Crime Alert

Cornell University Police alerted the campus on Wednesday afternoon in response to a burglary on 412 University Avenue that occurred Saturday night around 8 p.m.

Mike Posner, landlord of the apartment building, informed tenants on Saturday after 8:30 p.m. about the burglary, according to an email obtained by The Sun.

“A tenant has just informed me that an intruder entered her apartment while she was home,” Posner wrote. “The person ran off with a TV.”

The resident found an “unknown man” in her apartment who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the hood up, according to the crime alert.

A University staff member first alerted CUPD of the off-campus burglary Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., the crime alert said. Cornell Police alerted the community around two hours later. CUPD found that the Ithaca Police Department responded to the report of burglary; IPD does not have activity logs available between March 5 and March 26 available online.

Three days prior to the off-campus burglary, a student living in Carl Becker House reported a burglary to CUPD, saying $301 in cash was burglarized from their “secured” room on March 20.

The Clery Act mandates that the University notifies the campus community about crimes on and near campus that are “a serious or continuing threat to students and employees or the greater community of the institution, a campus-wide,” according to the CUPD website.

CUPD’s investigation is ongoing, the email alert read. CUPD urged Cornellians to close and lock doors and windows and to contact IPD at (607) 272-3245 with any further information.