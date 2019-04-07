In Photos: The Dragon Takes Form, Then Takes Flight

Architects in quirky costumes, throngs of people lining the streets, chants of “oi, oi, oi,” a 70-foot dragon — all of these were hard to miss for anybody on campus the day before spring break.

But while many cheered as the dragon marched through campus that rainy afternoon, few witnessed how it came together in the early hours of the day. This year, The Sun’s photographers spent the busy morning with the aspiring architects and captured the moments as the dragon came to life piece by piece.

The 118th Dragon Day parade, which took place on Friday, March 29, was the culmination of over a month of planning by the first-year architecture students. Although the parade lasted only an hour, the design and construction of the dragon spanned the two months leading up to the big day.

Most of the construction took place during Dragon Week — the week before the parade when students were relieved of their typical workload so they could focus on building the dragon. After ordering the materials well in advance, they set to work on putting together the wooden frames and reflective scales.

The dragon as a whole, however, didn’t come together until the 24 hours leading up to the parade: Most of the frame was assembled the day before, and students were attaching scales from the early morning up until the final hours before the dragon was proudly marched through Central Campus.

Friday, 12:23 a.m.

3:45 a.m.

4:08 a.m.

8:46 a.m.

12:27 p.m.

1:08 p.m.

1:40 p.m.

