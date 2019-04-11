Cornell to Host ‘Simulated Emergency Incident’ Drill Sunday Morning

More than 100 first responders and 40 volunteers acting as victims will trial a broad range of procedures “in a simulated emergency incident” from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on Sunday, according to Dan Maas ’87, emergency manager for Cornell’s Office of Emergency Management.

“We will be testing our ability to triage, treat and transport multiple patients from a major medical emergency,” Maas told the University in a news release.

During the event, signs alerting people to potential minor traffic congestion along Campus Road will be posted, a news release from Cornell read.

Parking in the area, including in the Crescent Lot and in the Teagle Gym, Lynah Skating Rink and Biotechnology building parking lots, will be inaccessible during the drill.

“We conduct small exercises and drills throughout the year, but bringing all these groups together for a full-scale, real-time, multi-agency exercise is a large undertaking,” Maas told the University. “This offers a unique test of our response plans and procedures, our incident command structure, and interagency coordination and communications.”

Numerous local agencies — Cornell University Medical Services, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, Cornell University Police, Bangs Ambulance, Ithaca Fire Department and the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response — will participate in the simulation.

“This exercise will serve the public well, in that first responders will be better prepared to handle emergencies that could impact the community,” Maas continued.