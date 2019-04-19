Wings Go Wild: Ithaca Restaurant ‘Wings Over’ Will Offer CBD-Infused Tots on 4/20

For those observing this weekend’s unofficial holiday, some Collegetown restaurants have offered special products and deals to celebrate.

Wings Over has a special offer for its Ithaca location, offering cannabis-infused tots for $4.20.

Dubbed “Marley Parm CBD Tots,” garlic tots infused with Hemp CBD Oil will be for sale on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

According to a Wings Over statement, CBD-infused products are one of the most highly requested by customers.

“We are always listening to our guests and trying to find ways to yes to their requests,” Dan Leyva ’14, “Chief Wing Officer,” said. “We expect this special item to do extremely well and roll out at more locations in the future!”

The Collegetown shop, which was purchased by Cornell alumni in 2017, is one of three Wings Over sites which will offer the products — for $4.20 — out of the chain’s 20 locations. According to Levya, April 20 is one of the restaurant’s most packed days of the year.

D.P. Dough, another Collegetown favorite, will offer four calzones for $20, a deal that the late-night food chain has offered for years.

The promotional activities come as attitudes towards marijuana shift.

Sixty-five percent of Americans support legalization of marijuana, recent polls say, and believe that it is less harmful than alcohol. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threw his support behind legalizing the “adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all,” in December.

As support for marijuana grows, Cornell will also offer Plant Science 4190: Cannabis: Biology, Society and Industry this fall, which will explore the history, culture, breeding, horticulture, legal issues and challenges associated with cannabis, The Sun reported.

“CUPD is operating with our regular weekend staffing and have no special plans related to 4/20,” Cornell Police Chief David Honan said.

Levya said that Wings Over’s Ithaca location is a “flagship” one, and if the event goes well, it may offer the novelty food multiple times per year.