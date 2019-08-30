Bubly Sparkling Water Replaces Pepsi Products in Dining Halls

Fizz, but no flavor you ask? That’s because Pepsi products have been replaced with Bubbly sparkling water in all of Cornell’s dining halls, in an attempt to promote a healthier environment on Cornell’s campus.

The driving force for this change was the Menus of Change initiative, whose mission is “to realize a long-term, practical vision integrating optimal nutrition and public health … and social responsibility concerns within the foodservice industry,” according to its website.

Starting this semester, all “sweetened Pepsi products” have been removed from the dining halls, but Pepsi and other sodas will remain available “in the soda fountains and cans and bottles at our retail eateries and convenience stores,” Cornell Dining wrote in a Facebook announcement.

“We are proud to be a part of a movement that celebrates nutrition, sustainability and healthy living,” said previous Cornell dining director, Gail Finan, when announcing Cornell Dining’s adoption of the principles of Menus of Change in 2016.

Some students expressed a positive view of the change toward healthier menu options.

“I personally think [Bubly] a step down from La Croix … that said, I think it’s a decent move, but it probably will anger a decent amount of people. I’m happy with the change.” Ryan Slama ’20 told The Sun. “I’ve been trying to cut sugar out of my diet … [overly sugary drinks] now taste disgusting to me.”

“Carbonated drinks are bad for you and having it be so available is bad for you, so I’m glad they removed it,” said Noelia Hernandez ’22.

Other students have shown varying levels of indifference, and even concerns over the change.

“It bothers me because there is less variety but it just forces me to drink healthier,” said Alexandra Glasgow ’22.

“I had no issue with the Pepsi products … I’m curious why they are changing things. I’ve never heard of Bubly before, and frankly I don’t trust them,” Markella Tsalikis ’21 said in a phone interview with the Sun.

With the reduced accessibility to sugary beverages, students can now find sugar alternatives through other means such as fruits and other drinks that are not the “biggest source of added sugar and calories to the American diet,” according to Cornell Dining.

Beverages such as freshly squeezed orange juice, Cornell Dairy milk, and other fruit-infused water will continue to be served in the dining halls.

Hunter Seitz ‘20 contributed reporting to this article.