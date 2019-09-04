One Suspect Apprehended, One at Large in Green Street Parking Garage Shooting

One individual has been transported by ambulance and another arrested following a shooting at a parking garage on Green Street on Wednesday morning. Police are still searching for the shooter himself.

At 9:40 a.m., police received reports of shots fired, Ithaca Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Police Vincent Monticello said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim in his thirties with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is in treatment at a local hospital and has spoken with officers, Monticello said.

“My understanding [is] he is not from the area,” Monticello said.

Police have apprehended one suspect with knowledge of the incident, and to whom the gun was handed off to, Monticello said. “We’re talking to him,” he noted.

“And the person who we believe actually did the shooting, we’re still looking for him,” Monticello said. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

At 10:01 a.m., Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 tweeted that he was on-scene, and that one suspect was in custody.

There's been a shooting on Green Street outside the parking garage. On the scene now. A suspect is in custody. Avoid the area if possible. — Your favorite Mayor's favorite Mayor (@SvanteMyrick) September 4, 2019

Acting Ithaca Police Department Chief Dennis Nayor told reporters that there is nothing that would indicate any current public threat. According to Nayor, the shooter and suspect are both male. The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported via ambulance.

As a result of police activity, the Green Street Station TCAT bus stop was temporarily out of service, and the stop reopened at 11 a.m. Buses have begun to prepare to depart from the station.

The Green Street parking garage is currently taped off by police, and police cars bookend the garage entrance.

This article is a developing story, and continues to be updated.