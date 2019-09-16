Carbon Monoxide Leak Shutters Lynah Rink for Weekend

Big Red Hockey’s beloved Lynah Rink was evacuated due to elevated carbon monoxide levels Saturday afternoon.

“The elevated CO was due to a malfunction of the propane-powered ice resurfacing equipment,” Tim Fitzpatrick, director of Environmental Health and Safety, wrote in a statement to The Sun, noting that a factory representative made repairs to the Zamboni on Monday.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and poisonous gas that is found in fumes when fuel is burned. Carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms are described as “flu-like,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Electronic detectors are the most reliable way to detect elevated and unsafe carbon monoxide levels.

“The building is equipped with Carbon Monoxide detection devices that are tied to the building alarm notification system,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “The on duty Emergency Response member responded to the alarm and verified elevated CO using a portable hand-held instrument.”

The building was evacuated and shut down for the rest of the weekend, according to Fitzpatrick, and after the Zamboni was serviced, its exhaust’s carbon monoxide levels were “within specification.”

The building is back in service as of Monday and the figure skating classes scheduled for Monday morning were not affected. The reopening of the ice rink also comes with new paint on the ice surface depicting Cornell Athletics’ logo and some of the sponsors of Cornell Athletics.

Meredith Liu ’20 contributed reporting to this story.