TCAT Offers Special Route Connecting Cornell and Farmers Market

This Sunday, the TCAT will operate a one-day special route servicing Cornell’s campus and the Ithaca Farmers Market. Stopping at Hasbrouck Apartments, Milstein Hall, Baker Flagpole, Seneca @ Commons and Third @ Hancock, the route will conclude at the Farmers Market, running hourly from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Route 13FM will run on the hour, providing students with all-day access to the farmer’s market, and coinciding with a free apple tasting. The tasting will feature varieties grown throughout the Finger Lakes region, with participants also given the opportunity to rank their favorite apples.

The overlap between this one-day special and Cornell’s fall break was an “oversight,” Michael Smith, TCAT assistant general manager, told The Sun. “TCAT would be open to operating the route again for another weekend this fall to accommodate the students.”

Smith also said that there is the potential for this route to become part of the TCAT’s regular spring and summer service periods, “once we can establish the route and timings.”

At the farmers market, students can find a myriad of local products, including beeswax products, Cambodian food, apple cider doughnuts and fresh-squeezed lemonade. Considered a must for any Cornellian, visiting the farmers market is a fall favorite — named #68 on 161 Things Every Cornellian Should Do.